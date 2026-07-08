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As buyers shift from search to AI answers, a new category of generative engine optimization platforms has exploded. Here is the 2026 landscape and what's new.

A year ago, "are we visible in AI?" was a guess. Now it's a category. The tools multiplying around it are a sign that the AI answer layer is becoming measurable, the way search did before it.” — Alper Tekin, Founder, CiteLens

EDIRNE, TURKEY, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new software category has appeared almost overnight. As consumers increasingly get answers from ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google's AI and other assistants instead of scrolling ten blue links, brands have a new question they cannot answer with classic SEO tools: when AI recommends a product, is it recommending us? A wave of "generative engine optimization" (GEO) — also called answer engine optimization (AEO) — platforms has emerged to measure exactly that, and the category is maturing fast.

The urgency is backed by data. A recent benchmark by AI-visibility platform CiteLens found the leading AI engines disagree sharply on which brands they cite: Google's AI Mode and Perplexity drew roughly 90% of their citations from Google's top-10 search results, while ChatGPT pulled only 30% — meaning classic SEO alone no longer determines whether a brand appears in AI answers. That gap is precisely why a measurement category has formed.

The 2026 GEO platform landscape

The following platforms are among the most visible in the emerging AI-visibility space. Descriptions are compiled from public sources as of mid-2026.

Profound — The well-funded, enterprise-grade leader in AI answer-engine analytics. Known for Prompt Volumes (panel data on what users actually ask AI) and Agent Analytics (how AI crawlers read a site). Sales-led, enterprise pricing.

Otterly.AI — An affordable, easy AI-search monitor aimed at SMBs and agencies, with clean dashboards and entry pricing from around $29/mo. Austria-based.

Peec AI — A fast-growing, EU/GDPR-first GEO analytics tool from Berlin, with unlimited seats and a clean reporting dashboard for marketing teams and agencies.

Scrunch AI — An enterprise "agent experience" platform with strong AI-crawler analytics (which bots — GPTBot, ClaudeBot, PerplexityBot — hit which pages) and an ambitious machine-readable-site vision.

AthenaHQ — A GEO platform aimed at agencies and larger brands, with a managed, sales-led approach.

Rankscale AI — A focused, tracking-first AI rank tracker that monitors where a brand appears across AI engines.

Semrush AI Visibility Toolkit — AI visibility delivered as an add-on module inside the broader Semrush SEO suite, for teams already invested in that ecosystem.

CiteLens — A self-serve GEO platform that separates brand-mention tracking from domain-citation tracking, reports a 95% Wilson confidence interval on every score, and publishes a public AI visibility leaderboard ranking which brands AI engines cite most by country and sector. Free plan; paid from $79/mo.

What's new — the features defining 2026

Across these products, several capabilities have moved from novelty to expectation this year:

Confidence-interval scoring. Because AI answers vary run to run, tools are beginning to report statistical confidence (e.g. a 95% interval) so teams can separate real movement from noise rather than chasing a single volatile percentage.

AI-crawler / bot-log analytics. Tracking which AI bots — GPTBot, ClaudeBot, PerplexityBot — crawl which pages, to diagnose whether AI can even read a site.

Prompt-demand panels. Surfacing what real users actually ask AI, so brands optimize for genuine questions rather than guesses.

Public AI visibility leaderboards. Open, sector-level rankings of which brands AI cites most — turning private dashboards into shareable market benchmarks.

Agent-experience delivery. Serving machine-readable versions of a website to AI agents, an early bet on an "agent-ready" web.

Broader engine coverage. Expansion beyond ChatGPT and Perplexity to Google AI Mode and AI Overviews, Claude, Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.

Self-serve and free tiers. Lower-friction entry points — free plans and no-credit-card trials — opening GEO measurement to smaller teams, not just enterprises.

Why it matters

The through-line is that AI visibility is becoming a measured discipline, not a guess. As CiteLens's own research shows, there is no single "AI SEO": winning Google's AI, Perplexity, ChatGPT and Claude each takes a different playbook, and brands increasingly need instrumentation to know where they stand. The proliferation of GEO tools is a signal that measurement of the AI answer layer is following the same path search analytics did a decade ago.

About CiteLens

CiteLens is an AI-visibility and generative engine optimization platform built by Solustiq. It measures how often ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Google AI Overviews and AI Mode and other AI answer engines mention and cite a brand — and who they recommend instead — giving marketing and SEO teams a single dashboard for the shift from search rankings to AI answers. CiteLens reports a 95% Wilson confidence interval on every score and publishes a public AI visibility leaderboard. Learn more at citelens.ai.

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