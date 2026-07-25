Istanbul Airport Transfer Prices Rise 17% as Diesel Jumps 22% in a Single Month

Transfelo

Fuel now accounts for over a third of a standard Istanbul airport transfer fare, according to new operator data from Turkish transfer platform Transfelo.

Fuel went up 22%, fares went up 17%. That difference is the margin operators are absorbing, and it is not sustainable indefinitely.” — Alper Tekin

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airport transfer fares in Istanbul have risen approximately 17% over the past month, but the increase still lags behind the underlying fuel cost that drives it, according to operational pricing data released today by Transfelo, a Turkish airport transfer platform.

Diesel prices in Turkey rose by roughly 14 Turkish lira per litre during July 2026 alone — an increase of about 22% in a single month. As of 25 July, diesel sells for 78.49 TL per litre on Istanbul's European side, with prices exceeding 81 TL in eastern provinces. The increase was driven by Brent crude passing 100 US dollars per barrel for the first time since May, amid supply disruption concerns, alongside a record high in the dollar-lira exchange rate.

Over the same period, Transfelo's entry-level Istanbul airport transfer fare moved from 1,800 TL to 2,100 TL — an increase of approximately 17%.

"The gap between the two figures is the margin operators are absorbing," said Alper Tekin, founder of Transfelo. "Fuel went up 22%, fares went up 17%. That difference is not sustainable indefinitely."

FUEL IS NOW MORE THAN A THIRD OF THE FARE

Transfelo's operational analysis highlights a figure rarely disclosed in the transfer sector: the share of a fare consumed by fuel alone.

A standard Istanbul Airport to Sultanahmet transfer covers roughly 50 kilometres in each direction. Because the return leg is typically driven empty, the operator's real fuel exposure is closer to 100 kilometres per booking. At current diesel prices and typical consumption for the vehicle classes used in the segment, that represents approximately 780 TL of fuel on a 2,100 TL fare — around 37% of the total price, before driver costs, vehicle depreciation, insurance, tolls, parking fees or commission.

The figure rises further on night transfers and on longer routes to Antalya, Izmir, Bodrum and Dalaman.

WHY TRANSPARENCY MATTERS FOR TRAVELLERS

Transfelo argues that the cost pressure makes fixed-price disclosure more important, not less.

"When costs move this fast, the temptation across the sector is to quote low and adjust at the vehicle," Tekin said. "A traveller landing at 3am with luggage has no negotiating position. Publishing the real number in advance is the only honest way to price this service."

Transfelo publishes fixed fares in advance across Istanbul Airport, Sabiha Gokcen, Antalya, Izmir, Bodrum and Dalaman, with no surcharge for night arrivals or flight delays.

ABOUT TRANSFELO

Transfelo is a Turkish airport transfer platform offering fixed-price private transfers across major Turkish airports. The company operates on directly contracted vehicle supply rather than open marketplace listings, and publishes route-level pricing publicly in advance of booking.

Transfelo intends to publish this pricing data on a quarterly basis as the Turkish Airport Transfer Price Index.

Media contact details below. Full route-level pricing data is available on request.

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