Legal Analyst

ES-0901-06

District of Columbia Sentencing Commission

INTRODUCTION:

The D.C. Sentencing Commission (the Commission) is currently looking to hire a Legal Analyst who supports the application of the District’s Voluntary Sentencing Guidelines (Sentencing Guidelines).

The incumbent in this role is responsible for responding to daily inquiries about the application of the Sentencing Guidelines. Additional responsibilities include planning and developing potential modifications to the Sentencing Guidelines, researching legal issues related to sentencing in D.C. and other jurisdictions, developing outreach and training materials, tracking legislation that may impact the Commission or the Sentencing Guidelines, providing legal analysis and/or support for data or research projects, and other similar activities. The incumbent exercises considerable discretion and independent judgment in performing their duties.

This Excepted Service position is in the District of Columbia Sentencing Commission, which is an independent agency of the District of Columbia. The Commission monitors and supports the District’s Voluntary Sentencing Guidelines, promotes fair and consistent sentencing policies, increases public understanding of sentencing policies and procedures, evaluates the effectiveness of the Guidelines, and recommends data-driven changes to sentencing policies.

MAJOR DUTIES:

A successful candidate:

Conducts extensive and detailed legal research regarding proposed criminal laws and/or amendments to existing laws; superseded laws and regulations; and the legislative history of Federal and District laws and regulations.

Keeps abreast of judicial decisions, policy making, and other changes in laws and regulations related to agency functions or programs, and recommends appropriate courses of action to agency management.

Provides detailed, well-researched, accurate, and concise responses to inquiries about the general or specific application of the Sentencing Guidelines from presentence report writers, legal practitioners, judges, court staff, agency partners, and the public.

Conduct statutory interpretation and comparison of out-of-District offenses to D.C. Code offenses in an accurate and concise manner in response to inquiries about the scoring of non-District convictions from presentence report writers, legal practitioners, judges, court staff, agency partners, and the public.

Analyzes statutes, orders, proposed and implemented legislation, regulations, and policies to determine their impact on the Commission, agency operations, or the Sentencing Guidelines. Conveys this information to agency management, Commission members, and/or staff in a concise and easy-to-understand manner.

Under the direction of the Executive Director and General Counsel, conduct extensive and detailed legal research in order to develop and propose potential changes to the Sentencing Guidelines or agency policies. Presents these proposals to agency management and/or Commission members. Works with management and data team members to assess the impact of proposed policy or Sentencing Guidelines changes.

Reviews, interprets, and conveys information about specific sentencing or court cases, and reviews DC Superior Court sentences to determine their legality with the D.C. Code and Compliance with the Guidelines, allowing the agency to determine and report on Guidelines Compliance and other sentencing statistics.

Creates a variety of training materials for use in person, online, or on the agency’s website to further the agency’s outreach and educational goals. Assists in agency outreach activities, including attending community events and meetings, and in training individuals on the purpose, use, and application of the Sentencing Guidelines. Ability to clearly and concisely explain the Sentencing Guidelines to a variety of audiences, including those without a legal background.

Assists in the development and review of agency responses to data requests.

Conducts final reviews of Commission publications or materials for formatting, typographical, and grammatical errors to ensure professional, error-free publications.

Performs administrative and technical tasks, applying a broad range of clerical and technical administrative procedures, methods, and techniques to support agency operations.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience:

Specialized experience is experience that is in or directly related to the line of work of the position and has equipped the applicants with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. To be creditable, one (1) year of specialized experience must have been equivalent to at least the next lower grade level in the normal line of progression.

Preferred Qualifications and/or Experience:

Knowledge of criminal law and criminal justice policies, including sentencing guidelines or procedures, statutes, rules, regulations, and D.C. criminal procedure. Knowledge of applicable District and Federal laws, regulations, guidelines, principles, practices, and techniques, including agency policies and relevant judicial decisions.

Knowledge of research strategies and techniques to research legal issues where no precedents are available, or it is arguable which precedents apply. Knowledge of legal reference materials and information sources, including the use of Westlaw, LexisNexis, and other automated legal and legislative retrieval systems.

Experience drafting high-quality, polished legal and policy documents.

Demonstrated skill and experience in explaining complex legal or policy concepts to diverse audiences, including individuals with little or no prior knowledge.

Skill in the analysis and resolution of difficult legal issues in an orderly, systematic, and effective manner.

Skill in identifying and isolating controlling legal issues from complex factual situations.

Skill in applying sound judgment in the review and analysis of matters and deriving logical conclusions.

Skill in communicating precisely and effectively, both orally and in writing.

Ability to collaborate effectively with Commission staff and senior leadership, take direction, and implement feedback from the General Counsel and Executive Director to ensure the production of high-quality work products that meet the needs of the Commission.

Ability to organize work and set priorities in order to meet critical deadlines and complete assignments independently with minimal supervision.

Knowledge of and the ability to use office automation equipment sufficient to operate the following software programs: Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Outlook, and other commonly used remote communication software (e.g., WebEx).

Ability to prepare clear, concise, professional, and error-free written materials and provide a final “last-eyes” edit to Commission publications and formal materials.

While a legal degree is not required, preference will be given to candidates with a juris doctorate degree.

SUPERVISORY CONTROLS:

Work proceeds under the supervision of the General Counsel and the Executive Director, who provide the scope of assignments, priorities, and available resources. The successful applicant will, to a considerable extent, exercise independent judgment in carrying out assignments, including selecting methods and approaches, problem-solving, and other related functions within established policies. Unprecedented problems and proposed solutions are brought to the Executive Director’s attention. Work is reviewed for the soundness of decisions or conclusions and effectiveness in meeting objectives.

Working Conditions/Environment:

The work is performed in an adequately lighted and climate-controlled office.

Domicile Requirements:

Applicants will be subject to the domiciliary requirements for Excepted Service appointees, who must be domiciled in the District of Columbia at the time of appointment or become domiciled in the District of Columbia within 180 days after appointment and maintain such domicile for the duration of their appointment.

Other Significant Facts:

Tour of Duty: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm Monday – Friday (a flexible work schedule may become available)

Pay Plan, Series, Grade: ES-0901-06

Salary Range: $75,880 - $113,820 per year

Note: The annual salary for this position will not start above $90,000

Promotional Potential: Attorney Advisor (if licensed to practice law in the District of Columbia)

Collective Bargaining Unit: This position is not covered under a collective bargaining unit.

Position Designation: This position is designated as Security Sensitive. The incumbents of this position will be subject to enhanced suitability screening pursuant to Chapter 4 of the DC Personnel Regulations, suitability.

How to Apply: Interested candidates must submit a cover letter, resume, and legal writing sample to [email protected]. Only individuals who meet the minimum qualifications will be contacted.

Please include the answers to the following questions in your cover letter:

Describe your training or experience with DC criminal law.

Describe your experience, if any, working with sentencing guidelines and/or sentencing policy.

Describe your training or experience researching and/or drafting statutes, codes, rules, regulations, or policies.

Describe your experience explaining or creating training materials on complex topics to individuals who are generally unfamiliar with the subject area.

EEO Statement: The District of Columbia Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, matriculation, physical handicap, or political affiliation.