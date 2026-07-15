NEW DATE CONFIRMINED: (8/5) Annual Report Overview Presentation: 2025 Adult Felony Sentencing Trends

The new date for the Commission’s “Annual Report Overview Presentation: 2025 Adult Felony Sentencing Trends” is Wednesday, August 5th, from 1 PM – 2 PM.

This presentation will provide an overview of the Commission’s 2025 Annual Report, focusing on adult felony sentencing trends for 2025 and how they compare to previous years. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask the agency’s Research Director questions during the Q&A session.

This presentation is open to community leaders, students, criminal justice practitioners, community members, and anyone interested in learning more about felony sentencing patterns in D.C.

Click here to register and view the report.