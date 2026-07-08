Villanueva Achieves Full Operational Traceability Creatio

Argentina-based multi-business company centralizes operations and enables agentic AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code at its core, today announced that Villanueva, an Argentina-based company operating across industrial distribution and multi-business commercial operations, has successfully implemented its platform to unify operations across its branches nationwide.The implementation, delivered in partnership with H&CO, established a centralized environment for managing customer interactions, standardizing commercial processes, and improving visibility across distributed operations.Prior to implementation, Villanueva’s branches operated independently, with limited visibility into customer interactions and no consistent way to track execution across locations. As the business expanded, this lack of traceability became a constraint on coordination, service quality, and decision-making.By adopting Creatio, Villanueva introduced a unified operational layer that captures and manages customer interactions across all branches, enabling consistent execution and real-time visibility into commercial activity.“We needed to clearly understand what was happening across our branches and with our customers. Creatio gave us the ability to build and manage our processes with the flexibility we were looking for.”— Marcos Frossasco, Technology Manager at VillanuevaThe platform was integrated with existing systems, including SAP Business One and internal e-commerce solutions, ensuring continuity while connecting previously fragmented data into a single operational view.With structured processes now in place, Villanueva is expanding into agentic AI capabilities — embedding AI agents directly into workflows to handle customer interactions, support decision-making, and maintain consistency at scale.“Without structured processes, AI doesn’t have context. Now that we have that structure, we can introduce agents that actually participate in the operation.” added Frossasco.By combining no-code flexibility, process orchestration, and agentic AI, Creatio enables Villanueva to move from fragmented execution to a scalable, controlled operating model.To learn more about Villanueva’s experience with Creatio, visit this link About H&CO, LLPH&CO, LLP is a technology and advisory firm supporting CRM and digital transformation initiatives. As a Creatio implementation partner, the firm helps organizations design, deploy, and scale unified CRM and workflow solutions aligned with business objectives.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

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