Arizona Financial Credit Union, Built on Trust Since 1936, Bets on Creatio’s Agentic AI to Deepen Member Relationships

Named one of America's best credit unions by Forbes and Newsweek, the $3.9 billion institution modernizes how it serves 180,000 member-owners

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, workflows, or scale, today announced that Arizona Financial Credit Union has selected its platform to unify the technology behind its member experience, reinforcing its commitment to empowering member-owners with simpler, more personalized banking.Founded in 1936 and serving more than 180,000 member-owners, Arizona Financial has grown into a $3.9 billion not-for-profit institution recognized by Forbes and Newsweek as one of America's best credit unions for 2024, 2025 and 2026. As Arizona Financial grew, so did its ambition to know its members more completely by bringing together sales and service around a single, unified view of every relationship.To achieve that, the credit union selected Creatio for its ability to combine deep customization with the flexibility of a no-code platform, along with practical agentic and automation capabilities that can deliver business outcomes without adding complexity.Beyond the technology itself, Arizona Financial pointed to the genuine care shown by both Creatio and its implementation partner, Solutions Metrix, as what stood out most throughout the process. That sense of true partnership gave the credit union confidence in the platform's long-term fit.The initial focus of the implementation spans sales and service — from referral collaboration and outcome tracking on the front lines, to more connected workflows between branch teams and back-office departments. As the platform matures, agentic capabilities are expected to automate routine tasks, giving employees a more complete view of each member and faster, less friction-filled service across the board."At Arizona Financial, we're committed to creating exceptional experiences for both our members and employees. Creatio's innovative platform, combined with the expertise of Solutions Metrix, will help us simplify processes, strengthen member relationships, and build the foundation for the next phase of our growth." — Sal Rayas, VP of AI and Development, Arizona Financial Credit UnionSuccess will be measured across employee adoption, operational efficiency, member satisfaction, and business growth, as Arizona Financial works to give employees a more complete view of member relationships and scale faster, more personalized service across its network."Arizona Financial has spent 90 years earning its members' trust, and that kind of track record doesn't happen by standing still," said Andy Zambito, Global Chief Sales Officer at Creatio. "Bringing agentic capabilities into how they serve members is a natural next step for one of the best credit unions in the country and we're glad to be part of that next chapter."As Arizona Financial rolls out Creatio across sales and service, the credit union is positioning itself to meet members with greater precision and care at every stage of their financial journey, turning a more unified view of the member relationship into stronger, more personal engagement.About Arizona FinancialArizona Financial is a leading $3.9 billion not-for-profit financial institution, serving over 180,000 member-owners. Founded in 1936, the credit union is dedicated to empowering individual consumers and small business owners with innovative financial solutions, from mobile apps and self-service tools to competitive rates and comprehensive lending options. Forbes and Newsweek have recognized Arizona Financial as one of America's best credit unions for 2024, 2025 and 2026. With 20 branches across Arizona and access to a nationwide network of branches and ATMs through the CO-OP network, Arizona Financial is always within reach. Deposits are federally insured by the NCUA.Visit https://www.arizonafinancial.org/ About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.Learn more: https://www.creatio.com/

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