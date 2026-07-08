Lardi & Partner Launches Cognitive Governance Framework for AI Use

New EEG-backed framework addresses the governance gap in AI regulation: how AI changes human attention, critical thinking, and accountability at work.

Cognitive governance is the discipline of governing how AI affects human thinking, not just how AI is used, to ensure human engagement with AI is deliberate, critical, and accountable.” — Kamales Lardi

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lardi & Partner Consulting GmbH today announced the publication of the Cognitive Governance Framework for AI Use in the Enterprise (CGFAI), a governance standard that addresses the dimension of AI adoption that existing frameworks have not yet reached: the cognitive experience of the professional workers who interact with AI every day.

The CGFAI is grounded in an original pilot study conducted by Lardi & Partner Consulting using wearable EEG technology to measure real-time brain activity as professionals completed realistic workplace tasks with and without AI assistance. The study produced findings that challenge the assumptions behind most enterprise AI adoption programmes.

WHAT THE BRAIN DATA SHOWS

Across professionals completing identical professional tasks, EEG monitoring recorded:

- A 84.1% drop in creative neural activity when AI was introduced, consistent across all participants, regardless of AI experience level.

- A 12.7% decline in measured attention with participants unaware the reduction was occurring.

- A 543% surge in the familiarity response causing AI output to feel correct before it had been properly evaluated.

- A near-zero correlation between starting energy level and AI-assisted performance, confirming AI as a genuine cognitive resilience tool.

The enterprise AI governance conversation has focused almost entirely on the technology, data security, tool authorisation, bias testing, and compliance logging," said Kamales Lardi, CEO of Lardi & Partner Consulting. "What has been missing is a deep understanding how to govern what AI does to the human brain in the process of using it. Our research shows that the brain of a professional reviewing an AI-generated output is measurably, consistently, and invisibly less attentive than when working independently. That is a governance problem and it requires a governance response."

The study found that conventional 'human in the loop' requirements, as mandated by the EU AI Act's Article 14 for high-risk AI systems, ensure a human is present in the review process but do not address the quality of that cognitive engagement. A human signature on an AI-assisted output produced in Passenger mode is not equivalent to a reviewed output produced in Supervisor mode. The CGFAI is designed to close that gap.

The Cognitive Governance Framework for AI Use in Enterprise (CGFAI) provides organisations with a complete, implementable governance model structured across five integrated layers: guiding principles, defined roles and authority, a biometrically grounded cognitive risk register, internal control mechanisms, and operational standards. The operational standards include the 10 Rules for Human-AI Cognitive Excellence, each one a direct translation of a specific EEG finding into an organisational standard, the Four Cognitive Modes framework, and a 24-week phased implementation roadmap with role-differentiated actions for individuals, team leaders, and senior leadership.

The framework is designed to integrate with existing AI governance programmes. It addresses the cognitive dimension of the NIST AI RMF's Govern function, provides operational substance to the EU AI Act's human oversight requirements, and adds the human cognitive layer to ISO/IEC 42001's management system standard.

"Organisations have invested heavily in understanding what AI can do," added Lardi. "We are investing in understanding what AI does to us and providing the framework that ensures those two questions have compatible answers. AI adoption that erodes the critical thinking, creativity, and accountability of the professionals using it is a structural risk. The CGAF gives organisations the tools to capture AI's efficiency benefits without accepting that risk as inevitable."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.