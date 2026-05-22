New Neuroscience Study Reveals How AI Is Reshaping Human Thinking at Work

Human AI Cognitive Excellence framework

Swiss workplace study using real-time EEG brain monitoring uncovers hidden cognitive effects of AI-assisted work.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly becomes embedded in everyday professional work, a new neuroscience-based study conducted by Lardi & Partner Consulting reveals that AI is doing more than improving productivity - it is fundamentally changing how people think while they work.

Using wearable EEG technology to monitor real-time brain activity, the study examined how professionals performed realistic workplace tasks both with and without AI assistance inside a Swiss corporate environment. The research tracked five biometric parameters continuously across every session: mental effort, attention, creativity, familiarity, and relaxation.

The findings provide one of the first workplace-based neurological examinations of human-AI collaboration and raise significant questions about the long-term implications of AI adoption on professional judgement, critical thinking, innovation, and organisational capability.

“Most organisations measure what AI does to outputs,” said Kamales Lardi, CEO at Lardi & Partner Consulting. “This study measures what AI does to the brain. The productivity gains are real, but the neurological shifts behind those gains may have profound implications for how organisations think about leadership, governance, workforce capability, and decision quality.”

The study confirmed that AI significantly improved task efficiency and reduced completion times. However, the biometric evidence revealed measurable cognitive shifts that traditional productivity metrics fail to capture.

Among the study’s key findings:

• AI-assisted work produced consistent neurological patterns suggesting potential impacts on creativity, independent reasoning, and critical judgement.

• Participants who appeared equally productive externally were neurologically very different internally, revealing a critical distinction between cognitively engaged and cognitively passive AI use.

• The research identified cognitive effects that participants themselves were unable to self-report, including changes linked to familiarity and reduced scrutiny of AI-generated outputs.

• The findings raise important governance and compliance questions for organisations operating in regulated or high-stakes environments where human oversight remains essential.

The research was used to develop the Human AI Cognitive Excellence Framework, a practical implementation model designed to help organisations adopt AI while protecting cognitive capability, decision quality, and organisational resilience.

The framework includes:

• Full EEG-based methodology and findings

• Ten evidence-based operational rules for AI-enabled work

• An organisational cognitive readiness assessment

• The Four Cognitive Modes of AI Work

• Behavioural audits designed to detect cognitive passivity and the “Fluency Trap”

• A phased 24-week implementation roadmap for enterprise AI adoption

The study positions AI adoption not only as a technology transformation initiative, but as a cognitive performance challenge requiring new forms of leadership, governance, and workforce development. The full Human AI Cognitive Excellence study and framework are available at: https://www.lardipartner.com/humanaiexcellence

About Lardi & Partner Consulting

Lardi & Partner Consulting is a Switzerland-based consulting firm focused on AI transformation, leadership strategy, organisational capability, and the future of work. The firm advises organisations on responsible AI adoption, workforce transformation, and human-centred innovation.

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