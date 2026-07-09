Traffic Notification - I 89 S mm35.8, Brookfield - One Lane Traffic

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 S in the area of mile marker 35.8 has one lane closed due to a crash in the area.

This incident is expected to last for approx. 30mins-1hr. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.