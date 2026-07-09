Traffic Notification - I 89 S mm35.8, Brookfield - One Lane Traffic
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 S in the area of mile marker 35.8 has one lane closed due to a crash in the area.
This incident is expected to last for approx. 30mins-1hr. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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