A template for how we celebrate community

Your city shined on the world stage.

Seattle’s successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup was a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together. We showed the world a vibrant, welcoming, and truly urban city, where world-class transit, public spaces, neighborhoods, and local businesses came together to create an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

We celebrated Juneteenth and Pride with fans from around the globe—national teams and their supporters from Belgium, Egypt, Australia, Qatar, Bosnia and Hercegovina, Iran, and Senegal—demonstrating that Seattle’s greatest strength is our special ability to embrace our values and share them with the world. We designed an experience that invited people to explore every corner of our city, from neighborhood watch parties at Occidental Park, Pier 62, Seattle Center, Hing Hay Park, and Pacific Place, to the Whale Tail and the Unity Loop that connected fans with Seattle’s history, culture, and neighborhoods.

As the tournament concludes, our work is just beginning. In the coming weeks, we will convene civic, business, labor, community, tourism, sports, and neighborhood leaders to capture what we learned, identify what worked, and build a shared strategy to carry this momentum forward. The energy, collaboration, and civic pride we experienced during the World Cup should become the template for how we celebrate community, activate our downtown, welcome visitors, support local businesses, and create a more vibrant and joyful Seattle.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who made this possible. Thank you to the Local Organizing Committee and the visionaries who secured Seattle’s global status as a FIFA World Cup host city; to the thousands of City employees who worked tirelessly behind the scenes; to our regional, state, federal, tribal, and FIFA partners; to our first responders, transit agencies, volunteers, hospitality workers, neighborhood organizations, labor partners, and local businesses. Together, you delivered an event that was safe, seamless, and inspiring—and your city showed the nation and world what we are capable of when we come together.