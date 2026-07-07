Seattle’s New Digital Accessibility Policy: Furthering Our Commitment to Inclusive Services 

As Seattle welcomes local communities and visitors from around the world this summer for 2026 FIFA World Cup events, we’re reminded how important it is to be a City that includes everyone – regardless of their background or abilities. People rely on City websites, blogs, mobile apps, online forms, maps, videos, and social media to find information and access services. These tools need to work for all of us.

Over the past few years, the City of Seattle has made meaningful progress in helping staff learn accessible practices and create more inclusive digital experiences. In 2025, we formed a digital accessibility team with representatives from every City department to expand this work and prepare for new federal requirements. Their collaboration has strengthened Citywide awareness and helped build stronger commitment to ensuring that everyone can use the digital information and services we provide.

New Policy Centered on Public Service

On June 1, 2026, the City launched its new Digital Accessibility Policy – a major step forward in ensuring residents, visitors, and community members can fully access and participate in City services. This includes people with auditory, cognitive, neurological, physical, speech, and visual disabilities.

The policy is built on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1 AA), which help ensure digital content is easier to see, hear, understand, and navigate. It brings together existing City practices, a 2025 mayoral Executive Order, and federal rules into one clear, consistent framework.

What’s Changing

Under the new policy, no new digital tool or public-facing content may go live unless it meets accessibility requirements. This applies to everything from websites and apps to reports, maps, social media posts, and online forms.

Federal rules require state and local governments to make their web content and mobile apps accessible by April 26, 2027. This means the City must update older materials or provide alternate access until they are fully accessible – ensuring that no one is left out while updates are underway.

Citywide Accountability

Digital access is essential to fair and effective government. Ensuring accessibility isn’t the responsibility of a single team, it’s a Citywide effort. Staff, vendors, contractors, and partner agencies all share responsibility for making information and services accessible and genuinely usable, not just technically compliant.

While federal ADA rules allow limited exceptions – for example, some historical materials or certain secured documents – accessible design is now the expectation across all City services.

Looking Ahead

The City will regularly review digital tools and content, track documentation, and listen to community feedback to ensure we stay aligned with public needs. The Digital Accessibility Policy will be reviewed every year so it can evolve alongside new technologies and changing requirements. Our goal is continuous improvement and maintaining high standards for everyone we serve.

Our Commitment

The City of Seattle is committed to providing digital information and services that everyone can use. Accessibility is about fairness, respect, and ensuring that no one encounters barriers when seeking information or interacting with their local government.

I’m proud to be part of this effort and grateful to work for a City that strives to be welcoming to all. I look forward to continuing this work as we build a more accessible Seattle together.

Kim Dowden

Senior Project Manager

Citywide Digital Accessibility