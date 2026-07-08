FDLE: 25 Arrested in Operation Get ‘Em Gator
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 7, 2026
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement (MPOE) Division, Jacksonville Regional Operations Center and Gainesville Field Office partnered with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to arrest 25 suspects for violation of Florida law.
The three-day operation targeted 80 registrants residing within Alachua County to confirm their compliance with Florida’s registration laws.
Investigative teams made contact with the 80 registrants, conducted verification interviews and arrested 16 sexual offenders and 9 sexual predators for registry-related violations. Analysts with MPOE’s Offender Enforcement and Apprehension Unit (OEA) conducted numerous investigative queries leading up to the start of the operation which led to the early detection of unreported/incorrect registration information.
Arrestees:
John Allen, 28, sexual offender
Gregory Anderson, 64, sexual offender
Frederick Bloodworth, 63, sexual offender
Jason Bratcher, 53, sexual offender
Heidi Chacon-Dasa, 55, sexual offender
Britton Haas, 31, sexual offender
Phillip Hall, 64, sexual offender
Ronald Hoffner, 42, sexual offender
O’Meun Johnson, 26, sexual offender
Rodney Lambson, 49, sexual offender
Emory Miller, 75, sexual offender
Kenneth Moore, 68, sexual offender
Aliria Primelles, 59, sexual offender
Rufus Ray, 47, sexual offender
Alejandro Rivera, 25, sexual offender
Harold Williams, 64, sexual offender
Melvin Brown, 81, sexual predator
Little Fogarty, 64, sexual predator
Leverne Hayes, 60, sexual predator
Rodney Jean, 66, sexual predator
Christian Mooring, 23, sexual predator
Chris Pekarovic 67, sexual predator
Steve Stacy, 61, sexual predator
Durrell Robinson, 38, sexual predator
Sylvester Robinson, 45, sexual predator
The 25 suspects face various registration offenses, including failure to report vehicles, phone numbers, email addresses, and Internet identifiers, as well as knowingly providing false registration information.
All arrestees were booked into the Alachua County Jail.
The cases are being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney for the Eighth Judicial Circuit.
FDLE’s Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division partners with sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal law enforcement across Florida to verify compliance with Florida’s registration laws for sex offenders, predators and career offenders.
Citizens can access Florida’s Sex Offender Registry by downloading the FDLE Mobile App and search the online Florida’s Sex Offender Registry at Sexual Offenders and Predators Search.
For Further Information Contact
FDLE Office of Public Information
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