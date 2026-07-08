FDLE: 25 Arrested in Operation Get ‘Em Gator

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 7, 2026

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement (MPOE) Division, Jacksonville Regional Operations Center and Gainesville Field Office partnered with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to arrest 25 suspects for violation of Florida law.

The three-day operation targeted 80 registrants residing within Alachua County to confirm their compliance with Florida’s registration laws.

Investigative teams made contact with the 80 registrants, conducted verification interviews and arrested 16 sexual offenders and 9 sexual predators for registry-related violations. Analysts with MPOE’s Offender Enforcement and Apprehension Unit (OEA) conducted numerous investigative queries leading up to the start of the operation which led to the early detection of unreported/incorrect registration information.

Arrestees:

John Allen, 28, sexual offender

Gregory Anderson, 64, sexual offender

Frederick Bloodworth, 63, sexual offender

Jason Bratcher, 53, sexual offender

Heidi Chacon-Dasa, 55, sexual offender

Britton Haas, 31, sexual offender

Phillip Hall, 64, sexual offender

Ronald Hoffner, 42, sexual offender

O’Meun Johnson, 26, sexual offender

Rodney Lambson, 49, sexual offender

Emory Miller, 75, sexual offender

Kenneth Moore, 68, sexual offender

Aliria Primelles, 59, sexual offender

Rufus Ray, 47, sexual offender

Alejandro Rivera, 25, sexual offender

Harold Williams, 64, sexual offender

Melvin Brown, 81, sexual predator

Little Fogarty, 64, sexual predator

Leverne Hayes, 60, sexual predator

Rodney Jean, 66, sexual predator

Christian Mooring, 23, sexual predator

Chris Pekarovic 67, sexual predator

Steve Stacy, 61, sexual predator

Durrell Robinson, 38, sexual predator

Sylvester Robinson, 45, sexual predator

The 25 suspects face various registration offenses, including failure to report vehicles, phone numbers, email addresses, and Internet identifiers, as well as knowingly providing false registration information.

All arrestees were booked into the Alachua County Jail.

The cases are being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney for the Eighth Judicial Circuit.

FDLE’s Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division partners with sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal law enforcement across Florida to verify compliance with Florida’s registration laws for sex offenders, predators and career offenders.

Citizens can access Florida’s Sex Offender Registry by downloading the FDLE Mobile App and search the online Florida’s Sex Offender Registry at Sexual Offenders and Predators Search.

For Further Information Contact

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us