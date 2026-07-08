La Plata County cuts red tape in Land Use Code

Board of County Commissioners adopted five Land Use Code amendments May 19, eliminating a three-week noticing step, dropping a 67% neighbor-consent requirement for subdivisions, updating Animas Valley permitting based on resident input and modernizing accessibility and language throughout the code.

DURANGO, CO — La Plata County has adopted a package of Land Use Code amendments designed to make permitting faster and more predictable for property owners and applicants. The Board of County Commissioners approved five changes — Resolution 2026-15 — in a public hearing on May 19, 2026, cutting a redundant three-week public noticing step, eliminating a longstanding neighbor-consent requirement and building a new permitting process for the Animas Valley in response to resident input.

The amendments took effect on May 19th and apply to land use permit applications going forward.

Key Takeaways

Faster final review: Eliminates the 21-day public-noticing period for final plat and final plan applications, shortening the process by roughly three weeks for projects that have already cleared public input at earlier stages of review.

Fewer barriers to plat changes: Removes the requirement that applicants collect signed consent from 67% of neighboring property owners within their subdivision before applying for a subdivision application modifying an existing subdivision.

Animas Valley gets a new process: Introduces major review permits for projects meeting specific size and scale thresholds in the Animas Valley Zoning District.

Accessible by design: Updates figures and diagrams throughout the Land Use Code to accessible formats, removing embedded text in favor of plain paragraph language with no substantive policy changes intended.

Part of an ongoing effort: The changes build on work by the county to make the Land Use Code less time-consuming, clearer and more predictable for applicants and staff alike.

Faster reviews, fewer barriers

Two of the five amendments target process delays that had been flagged as unnecessary.

Exhibit B removes the 21-day public noticing period for final plat and final plan applications. This amendment alone removed a duplicated step and shortened the timeline by about three weeks without reducing the opportunity for public input earlier in a project’s review.

Exhibit D removes a separate barrier: The requirement that applicants modifying a recorded plat first collect signed consent from 67% of neighboring property owners. The amendment reduces that procedural hurdle while keeping the county’s development review standards in place.

A Permitting Process Requested by Animas Valley Residents

Exhibit E updates permitting in the Animas Valley, introducing major land use permits for projects of a larger size and scope that meet specific thresholds. The change was in response to residents requesting this amendment.

What They’re Saying

"This package of amendments is about making our Land Use Code work better for the people who actually use it. We cut a redundant three-week noticing step, removed an outdated consent requirement and built a new permitting process for the Animas Valley based on what residents told us directly. That’s what a responsive Planning Division looks like," said Elizabeth Philbrick, La Plata County District 1 commissioner.

The Bigger Picture

The amendments are part of the Planning Division’s 2026 Code Amendments Workplan, which is used to identify and prioritize updates to the Land Use Code. Additional amendments — including housing-related updates and business-focused code changes — are anticipated later in 2026 and into 2027.

Effective Dates and Next Steps

Adoption: May 19, 2026 — Resolution 2026-15, approved by the Board of County Commissioners through a public hearing covering Exhibits A through E

Effective date: May 19, 2026

Applies to: Land Use Code applications submitted after the effective date; the Animas Valley permitting changes apply specifically to projects within that planning area.

Property owners and applicants can view the full text of Resolution 2026-15 and find updated permitting guidance at www.lpcgov.org/longrangeplanning

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What changed in the Land Use Code amendments adopted May 19?

The Board of County Commissioners approved five amendments in a single hearing: ADA accessibility updates to code figures, removal of the 21-day public noticing requirement for final plat and final plan applications, gender-neutral terminology updates, elimination of the 67% neighbor-consent requirement for plat modifications and insertion of the major review permitting process for Animas Valley Zoning District.

Q: Why was the 21-day noticing period removed for final plat and final plan applications?

The final review at that stage is administrative, and public engagement on these projects already occurs earlier in the review process. Removing the duplicate notice shortens the timeline by about three weeks without reducing opportunities for meaningful public input.

Q: What was the 67% consent requirement, and why was it removed?

Applicants modifying a recorded plat previously had to collect signed consent from 67% of neighboring property owners before applying. The amendment removes that requirement while keeping the county’s development review standards in place.

Q: What’s different about permitting in the Animas Valley now?

The amendment introduces major permitting for the Animas Valley Zoning District for projects that meet certain thresholds.

Q: What do the ADA accessibility updates change?

The amendment updates figure throughout the Land Use Code to accessible formats, removing embedded text and converting it to plain paragraph language. No substantive policy changes were intended beyond corrections needed for clarity and consistency.

Q: Why replace “Chairman” with “Chair”?

The change updates decades-old code language to reflect modern, gender-neutral terminology already used elsewhere in county government.

Q: What’s next?

The amendments are part of the Planning Division’s 2026 Code Amendments Workplan viewable from this page link: www.lpcgov.org/longrangeplanning