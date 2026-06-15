Board of County Commissioners to host "On the Road" Public Meetings this Summer

The La Plata County Board of County Commissioners will hold its popular “On the Road” public meeting series at several locations in La Plata County this summer.

The community meetings, which are open to all county residents, provide an opportunity for informal discussion with the Board of County Commissioners and key staff, including Community Development, Office of Emergency Management, Road and Bridge and the Sheriff’s Office.

Meetings are scheduled this summer for the following dates/locations:

Wednesday June 24 from 6:00-7:30pm

Breen Community Building, 15300 Highway 140, Hesperus, CO 81326

Wednesday July 22 from 6:00-7:30pm

Ignacio Community Library, 470 Goddard Avenue, Ignacio, CO 81137

Wednesday, August 5 from 6:00pm-7:30pm

Animas Valley Grange, 7271 County Road 203, Durango, CO 81301

Wednesday, August 26 from 6:00pm-7:30pm

Vallecito Lake Event Center, 17252 County Road 501, Bayfield, CO 81122