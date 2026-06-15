Board of County Commissioners to host "On the Road" Public Meetings this Summer
The La Plata County Board of County Commissioners will hold its popular “On the Road” public meeting series at several locations in La Plata County this summer.
The community meetings, which are open to all county residents, provide an opportunity for informal discussion with the Board of County Commissioners and key staff, including Community Development, Office of Emergency Management, Road and Bridge and the Sheriff’s Office.
Meetings are scheduled this summer for the following dates/locations:
Wednesday June 24 from 6:00-7:30pm
Breen Community Building, 15300 Highway 140, Hesperus, CO 81326
Wednesday July 22 from 6:00-7:30pm
Ignacio Community Library, 470 Goddard Avenue, Ignacio, CO 81137
Wednesday, August 5 from 6:00pm-7:30pm
Animas Valley Grange, 7271 County Road 203, Durango, CO 81301
Wednesday, August 26 from 6:00pm-7:30pm
Vallecito Lake Event Center, 17252 County Road 501, Bayfield, CO 81122
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