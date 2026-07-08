Grand Jury Indictments for June 2026

Jul. 7, 2026

District Attorney, Ashley E. Smith, announced today that the following people were indicted by the Cattaraugus County Grand Jury for the month of June 2026:

Town of Coldspring, New York – Kevin M. Stafford Jr. was indicted on June 4, 2026, for the crimes of Aggravated Family Offense (Class E Felony), and two counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E Felony). The indictment states that on or about May 21, 2026, Stafford Jr. committed an aggravated family offense by having been convicted of one or more specified offenses within the immediately preceding five years, and violated a duly served order of protection.

City of Salamanca, New York – Karen M. Fries was indicted on June 4, 2026, for the crimes of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (Class A-II Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony), three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Class C Felony), and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor). The indictment states that on or about February 18, 2026, Fries knowingly and unlawfully possessed a stimulant and said stimulant weighed ten (10) grams or more, knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it, knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures, or substances containing a narcotic drug with an aggregated weight of one-eighth ounce or more. The indictment also states that on or about February 18, 2026, Fries possessed material suitable for the packing of individual quantities of narcotic drugs or stimulants under circumstances evincing an intent to use the same for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, packaging, or dispensing of any narcotic drug or stimulant.

Cattaraugus County, NY – Kevin P. Sterling was indicted on June 4, 2026, for the crimes of four counts of Sodomy in the First Degree (Class B Felony) and four counts of Incest in the Third Degree (Class E Felony). The indictment states that on or between April 1, 1986, through April 1, 1987, Sterling engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a relative victim, a person less than eleven years old, specifically kindergarten age (5 years old), and engaged in oral sexual conduct with a person whom the defendant knew to be related to him. The indictment also states that on or between April 1, 1990 and April 1, 1992, Sterling engaged in oral sexual conduct with a person whom the defendant knew to be related to him as his descendant, and on or between April of 1996 and specifically, summertime through March 31, 1997 engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with the relative victim by forcible compulsion and engaged in oral sexual conduct with a person whom the defendant knew to be related to him.

Town of Leon, NY – Tyler J. Perrin was indicted on June 4, 2026, for the crimes of two counts of Burglary in the Third Degree (Class D Felonies) and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class D Felony). The indictment states that on or about June 21, 2025, Perrin knowingly entered and remained unlawfully in a building with intent to commit a crime therein, stole property, and the value of the property exceeded $3,000.

City of Olean, NY – Kevin J. Harrington was indicted on June 4, 2026, for the crimes of two counts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felonies) and two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felonies). The indictment states that on or about June 20, 2025, and on or about July 8, 2025, Harrington knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell and knowingly and unlawfully sold a narcotic drug.

Cattaraugus County, NY – Dana E. John was indicted on June 18, 2026, for the crimes of four counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (Class C Felonies) and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (Class E Felony). The indictment states that on or between July of 2020, and January of 2024, John stole property and the value of property exceeded $50,000 and engaged in a scheme constituting a systematic ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud more than one person or to obtain property from more than one person by false or fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises, and so obtained property with a value in excess of $1,000 from one or more such persons.

City of Salamanca, NY – Damion R. Chase was indicted on June 18, 2026, for the crimes of six counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty to Animals (Class E Felonies). The indictment states that on or about December 4, 2025, Chase with no justifiable purpose, intentionally killed or intentionally caused serious physical injury to a companion animal with aggravated cruelty.

Town of Little Valley, NY – Crystal M. Lore was indicted on June 18, 2026, for the crimes of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (Class D Felony) and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor). The indictment states that on or about January 7, 2026, Lore knowingly and unlawfully introduced dangerous contraband into a detention facility and knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance.

City of Olean, NY – Justun A. Vance was indicted on June 18, 2026, for the crime of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Class C Felony). The indictment states that on or about March 14, 2026, Vance knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures, or substances containing a narcotic drug with an aggregated weight of one-eighth ounce or more.

City of Salamanca, NY – Justin L. Safford was indicted on June 18, 2026, for the crime of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (Class A-II Felony). The indictment states that on or about October 18, 2025, Safford knowingly and unlawfully possessed a stimulant and said stimulant weighs ten grams or more.

City of Salamanca, NY – Brett M. Williams was indicted on June 18, 2026, for the crimes of Assault in the First Degree (Class B Felony), Assault in the Second Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony). The indictment states that on or about May 20, 2026, Williams with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person, caused such injury to such person by means of a dangerous instrument and with intent to cause physical injury to another person, he caused such injury to such person by means of a dangerous instrument, and possessed a dangerous instrument with intent to use dangerous instrument unlawfully against another and committed a crime and was previously convicted of another crime.