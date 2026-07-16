Air Quality Health Advisory for Cattaraugus County

Jul. 16, 2026

The Cattaraugus County Health Department is advising residents to take precautions due to poor air quality

caused by smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Canada. Smoke from these fires has traveled into Western New

York, resulting in elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can pose health risks to everyone,

especially individuals in sensitive groups.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Department of

Health issue Air Quality Health Advisories when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach levels that

are unhealthy for sensitive groups or higher.

Limit Outdoor Activities

Residents are encouraged to limit the amount of time spent outdoors until air quality improves, especially

during periods of heavy smoke. This includes:

Outdoor work

Hiking and other recreational activities

Boating, fishing, and swimming

Running, walking, biking, and other strenuous exercise

Youth sports and outdoor play

Protect Yourself from Smoke Exposure

To reduce exposure to wildfire smoke and poor air quality:

Stay indoors as much as possible with windows and doors closed.

If using a window air conditioning unit, set it to recirculate to avoid drawing outdoor air inside.

Replace or clean filters in central air conditioning systems to improve indoor air quality.

If available, use a portable HEPA air purifier.

Avoid activities that increase indoor air pollution, such as burning candles, using wood-burning stoves,

or vacuuming without a HEPA filter.

Individuals at Greatest Risk

The following groups are more likely to experience adverse health effects from wildfire smoke:

Children and teenagers. Older adults, and Pregnant individuals

People with asthma, COPD, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions

Individuals who exercise or work outdoors

If You Must Be Outdoors

If outdoor activities cannot be avoided:

Wear a well-fitting N95 or KN95 respirator, which provides the best protection against fine smoke

particles.

particles. Reduce the intensity and duration of outdoor activities.

Take frequent breaks indoors.

Whenever possible, postpone outdoor work, exercise, or recreation until air quality improves.

Residents who experience coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest pain, eye irritation, or difficulty

breathing should move indoors immediately. Individuals with persistent or severe symptoms should seek

medical attention promptly or call 911 if experiencing a medical emergency.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department encourages residents to monitor current air quality conditions

before spending time outdoors and to follow public health recommendations until the advisory is lifted. Current

air quality conditions can be found at AirNow.gov or https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Olean&state=NY&country=USA

and through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Air Quality Index (AQI) or

https://appfactory.dec.ny.gov/AQI/ website.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed.

Protecting your health begins with staying informed and taking simple precautions to reduce exposure during

periods of poor air quality.

Learn more at https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/air-quality/air-quality-index-forecast-current-observations