Dokie AI Announces MCP Support, Enabling Presentation Generation from Codex and Claude Code

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Turn AI agent work into business-ready slides with a smoother workflow from research, planning, and development to presentation creation.

HONGKONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New MCP integration helps users turn research, planning, development work, and project context into business-ready presentations more efficiently Dokie , an AI-powered presentation maker developed by Muyan Technology (HK) Limited, today announced support for MCP, enabling users to call Dokie AI’s presentation generation capabilities directly from Codex and Claude Code workflows.With this update, users can turn ideas, research notes, project context, technical explanations, business plans, and working documents into structured presentation drafts without constantly switching between tools. The new MCP support is designed to help users move more smoothly from thinking and working to presenting and sharing.Bringing Presentation Creation Into AI Agent WorkflowsAI agents such as Codex and Claude Code are increasingly becoming part of everyday workflows for developers, product managers, marketers, consultants, founders, and business teams. These tools can help users research, plan, analyze, write, and build. However, when users need to turn that work into a presentation, they often still have to move content into a separate slide tool, reorganize the structure, and manually adjust the design.Dokie AI’s MCP support helps reduce this friction. Users can now connect their agent-based workflow with Dokie AI and generate slides from the context they are already working with. This makes it easier to create presentations for internal updates, project reviews, client proposals, technical explanations, strategy reports, and business meetings.From Work Context to Business-Ready SlidesDokie AI is designed to help users create presentation materials that are not only fast to generate, but also practical for real workplace use. Through MCP support, Dokie AI can act as a presentation layer for AI agent workflows, helping transform structured information into clear, visual, and presentation-ready slides.The feature can be useful in scenarios such as:Turning project research into a presentationCreating slides from product planning notesSummarizing development progress for internal updatesPreparing business proposals from working documentsConverting technical explanations into client-friendly slidesCreating presentation drafts from reports, briefs, or meeting notesInstead of treating slide creation as a separate final step, users can now make presentation generation part of their existing AI-assisted workflow.Improving Efficiency Across Work and CommunicationFor many teams, the challenge is not only creating content, but also communicating that content clearly. Reports, plans, and technical work often need to be presented to teammates, clients, investors, or decision-makers. Dokie AI’s MCP support helps users move from raw information to polished presentation materials with less manual formatting and restructuring.By allowing users to call Dokie AI from Codex and Claude Code, the workflow becomes more connected. Users can continue working in their preferred AI agent environment and generate presentation drafts when they are ready to share their work.“AI agents are changing how people work, but communication remains a key part of every workflow,” said the Dokie AI team. “With MCP support, Dokie AI helps users turn the output of their research, planning, and development work into business-ready presentations more efficiently.”Expanding Dokie AI’s Role in the AI Agent EraDokie AI has continued to expand its presentation creation capabilities, including AI slide generation, PPTX export, custom templates , visual design features, chart and content visualization, and draft generation for presentation scripts.With MCP support, Dokie AI is no longer only a standalone AI presentation maker. It can also become part of a broader AI agent workflow, helping users create presentation outputs directly from the work they are already doing.The MCP support is now available for Dokie AI users. Users can learn more and start creating presentations at https://dokie.ai About Dokie AIDokie AI is an AI presentation maker designed to help users create business-ready slides faster. It supports AI-powered slide generation, PPTX export, custom templates, visual content generation, draft generation, and flexible editing workflows for workplace, education, marketing, sales, consulting, project management, and business communication scenarios.

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