Dokie Launches Custom Template Feature to Help Teams Create More Consistent Business Presentations

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HONGKONG, HONGKONG, HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dokie , an AI-powered presentation maker, has launched a new custom template feature that allows users to upload their own company PowerPoint templates and generate presentations with stronger brand consistency.With this update, teams can use Dokie to create AI-generated presentations that better follow their internal design standards, including layouts, colors, typography, and overall visual style. The feature is designed for business users who need presentation materials that are not only fast to produce, but also polished, consistent, and ready for real workplace scenarios.For many companies, presentations are a key part of daily communication. Teams use slides for sales pitches, project updates, strategy reports, training materials, investor decks, and internal meetings. However, while many AI presentation tools can generate slides quickly, the results often require manual editing before they match a company’s official template or brand guidelines. Dokie’s custom template feature helps reduce this extra work. Users can upload their company’s existing PowerPoint template, and Dokie can use it as a style reference when generating new decks. This makes it easier for teams to maintain a unified visual identity across different departments, projects, and presentation use cases.The feature is especially useful for workplace scenarios where consistency matters. Marketing teams can create campaign decks that align with brand standards. Sales teams can prepare client-facing presentations with a more professional look. Operations, HR, and management teams can generate reports and internal documents that feel more structured and on-brand.“Business presentations need to be more than visually appealing. They need to be consistent, credible, and easy to use in real meetings,” said the Dokie team. “The custom template feature is another step toward making AI-generated presentations truly practical for professional teams.”Dokie is built to help users turn ideas, documents, URLs, and other content into structured, presentation-ready slides. By supporting custom company templates, Dokie gives users more control over how their AI-generated presentations look and helps teams reduce repetitive formatting work.The custom template feature is now available on Dokie. Users can upload their own templates and start creating more consistent business presentations at https://dokie.ai About DokieDokie is an AI presentation maker designed to help users create business-ready slides faster. It supports AI-powered slide generation, content-aligned design, PPTX export, custom templates, and flexible editing workflows for workplace, education, marketing, and business communication scenarios.

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