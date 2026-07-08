Housing Development and Assistance Program Funds Available

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) is currently accepting applications for affordable housing development assistance through the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and the National Housing Trust Fund (HTF), and the state’s Housing Incentive Fund (HIF).

“The programs North Dakota Housing Finance Agency administers address the state’s most pressing housing challenges,” said Brandon Dettlaff, NDHFA executive director. “Providing homes for low-wage workers, individuals and families who are aging or have disabilities and those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness strengthens our communities and positions them for growth.”

HOME addresses critical housing needs by supporting housing production and funding homeownership and rental assistance programs for low-income households. $2.5 million is available through the HOME program.

LIHTC incentivizes the production or rehabilitation of affordable rental housing by offering federal income tax credits to property owners for up to 10 years, based on their capital investment and level of commitment to low-income tenancy. Credits of approximately $4.2 million are available.

HTF supports the development and preservation of affordable rental housing for extremely low-income households, including those experiencing homelessness. Through this program, $2.8 million is available.

HIF helps to ensure project feasibility, filling gaps in financing to increase affordability and supporting the development of housing in both urban and rural communities. NDHFA has $4.1 million available for multifamily project financing.

The application process for these programs is competitive, with conditional commitments awarded to top-scoring projects. Applicants must demonstrate the need for their proposed project or program and ensure the costs are reasonable. Applicants should use the most current version of the application when preparing and submitting materials. All funding levels are estimated and may be subject to minor changes. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. CDT on September 30, 2026.

More information about the programs and application process is available on NDHFA’s website or by contacting the agency’s Community Housing and Grants Management Division at (800) 292-8621, (701) 328-8080, 711 (TTY), or [email protected].

NDHFA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Gov. Kelly Armstrong as the chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, and Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley, oversees the agency.