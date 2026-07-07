Agency Awards Funds to Support Homeless Initiatives

BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) announces the selection of recipients of grant funding for the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and the state North Dakota Homeless Grant (NDHG).

“Addressing homelessness requires partnership and sustained investment,” said Brandon Dettlaff, NDHFA executive director. “These funds will help advance local solutions that are focused on prevention, housing access, and achieving long-term positive outcomes for those experiencing homelessness.”

The need for assistance in addressing homelessness and housing insecurity in North Dakota is substantial. Since NDHFA assumed administration of ESG and NDHG in 2023, the demand for support has far exceeded the funding available.

Both ESG and NDHG focus on providing funding for emergency shelters, outreach services, homelessness prevention, and rapid rehousing assistance. NDHFA received 11 ESG applications, requesting over $1.3 million in funding. A total of $842,696 was awarded to seven agencies. NDHFA received 29 NDHG applications requesting over $6.3 million in funding. NDHFA awarded a total of $4.5 million to support seventeen agencies alongside standard administrative activities. All available funds have been fully committed to the selected organizations.

For more details on these programs, the application process, allocation plan, or awards list, please visit ndhousing.nd.gov.

NDHFA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Governor Kelly Armstrong as chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, and Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley, oversees the agency.