InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Self-Contained Solar-Powered Cooking System for Everyday and Emergency Use

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhonda W. of Florence, SC is the creator of the Solar Food Cooking Device, a new solar-powered cooking system designed provide a self-contained method for cooking, heating, and steaming food in locations where conventional power sources may be unavailable, unreliable, or impractical. The system utilizes integrated solar energy collection and storage technology to generate heat without requiring traditional fuels, open flames, or continuous access to utility power.The device is designed around a renewable energy architecture that captures sunlight through integrated solar panels and stores the collected energy within an internal battery system. Stored energy is subsequently delivered to built-in heating elements that provide controlled heat for food preparation. This approach enables users to prepare meals independently of electrical grids and conventional fuel supplies while reducing reliance on gas, charcoal, wood, or other energy sources.During events or situations like power outages, natural disasters, remote living situations, and outdoor activities, individuals may have limited or no access to electricity and may be unable to safely operate fuel-based cooking equipment. Apartment residents, high-rise occupants, and individuals living in areas where open flames are restricted often face additional limitations when attempting to prepare hot meals during emergencies. The system provides an alternative cooking method that remains functional without direct utility service via stored solar energy.The cooking system incorporates a main base housing the solar battery, an outer heating assembly, a removable inner cooking chamber, a steam tray insert, and a lid designed to retain heat during operation. Additional functionality includes adjustable temperature controls, USB charging capability, vehicle charging compatibility, and optional AC charging support. These features allow the device to operate across a range of environments and power availability scenarios.The system helps reduce risks commonly associated with fuel-burning cooking methods, including carbon monoxide exposure and open-flame fire hazards. Its portable and adaptable design supports use in residential settings, off-grid locations, recreational environments, and emergency preparedness applications.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated solar panels capture renewable energy for cooking operations.• Supports cooking, heating, and steaming functions through removable cooking components.• Adjustable temperature control allows preparation of a variety of food types.• Operates without fuel, open flames, or significant external electrical power requirements.• Portable design supports camping, outdoor recreation, and off-grid living applications.• Compatible with vehicle charging systems and optional AC charging for flexibility.The Solar Food Cooking Device is intended to provide a versatile food preparation platform for anyone seeking an alternative to conventional cooking methods.Rhonda filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Solar Food Cooking Device. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Solar Food Cooking Device can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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