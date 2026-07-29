AI-Powered ResQ Source Platform Brings Animal Welfare Community Together Through Intelligent Rescue Coordination

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer M. of Ogden, UT is the creator of ResQ Source, a software platform designed to provide new centralized infrastructure that streamlines every stage of the rescue journey while connecting rescues, shelters, volunteers, service providers, and supporters through one collaborative network.Animal rescue organizations operate in an environment where every minute can make a difference. Yet many rescue groups, shelters, volunteers, and service providers continue to coordinate lifesaving efforts through scattered social media posts, text messages, emails, spreadsheets, and group chats. As rescues and shelters face overcrowding and increasing resource constraints, fragmented communication can delay foster placements, transportation, veterinary care, funding, and adoption.ResQ Source was developed to address these longstanding coordination challenges by providing a centralized, AI-powered rescue management platform that connects trusted participants across the entire animal welfare community. The system is available as both a mobile application and web-based platform, creating a secure, collaborative environment where verified rescue organizations, shelters, foster families, adopters, transporters, veterinarians, boarding facilities, trainers, donors, corporate partners, and other rescue resources can work together with ease.Rather than relying on manual outreach and disconnected communication channels, ResQ Source utilizes artificial intelligence to match animals with the most appropriate rescue resources based on each animal's unique needs, geographic location, urgency level, participant availability, qualifications, and operational capabilities. Organizations can respond more quickly while improving visibility throughout every stage of a rescue by automating much of the coordination process.Once an animal enters the platform, ResQ Source supports the complete rescue lifecycle from intake and rescue claims through funding, medical treatment, transportation, boarding or quarantine, foster placement, adoption, and post-placement updates. Each rescue case is managed through centralized workflows that combine real-time communication, document management, scheduling, task tracking, and automated notifications into a single interface designed to simplify complex rescue operations.Key features and benefits include:• AI-powered resource matching: intelligently connects animals with qualified fosters, adopters, veterinarians, transporters, boarding facilities, trainers, and other rescue partners based on need, location, urgency, and availability.• End-to-end rescue coordination: streamlines every phase of the rescue process within one centralized platform, eliminating the need to manage multiple disconnected tools.• Secure, verified participant network: helps build trust by validating rescues, shelters, volunteers, service providers, and other participants through comprehensive verification processes.• Real-time collaboration and workflow management: replaces fragmented communication with centralized messaging, task management, scheduling, and case tracking.• Transportation planning and live coordination: supports multi-leg transports with route management, GPS tracking, transfer coordination, and real-time status updates.• Operational dashboards and analytics: provides organizations with actionable insights into rescue activity, resource availability, funding, operational performance, and overall lifesaving impact.One of the platform's distinguishing features is its intelligent rescue alert system. When an urgent case is created, AI-powered notifications are delivered directly to qualified, verified participants located within designated geographic areas who have the resources and availability to assist. Instead of depending on the visibility of social media posts, rescue opportunities are routed directly to individuals and organizations capable of responding immediately. Overall, this can help reduce delays that can have life-or-death consequences.ResQ Source also introduces greater transparency into rescue funding through an integrated pledge and donation management system. Revenue from this system will be prioritized to rescues to ensure animals are well taken care of. Financial supporters can follow each animal's progress through verified milestone updates, medical care, transportation, foster placement, and final adoption while receiving secure payment requests tied directly to completed rescue outcomes. This cross-platform feature utilizes animal identification numbers, facial recognition, and location to ensure rescues are able to track pledges across multiple posts and platforms. The increased visibility strengthens accountability while giving donors greater confidence that pledged resources are being used as intended.Transportation logistics are often one of the most difficult aspects of rescue coordination and are also managed directly within the platform. Whether an animal requires a single transporter or a multi-state relay involving multiple volunteers and professional transport providers, ResQ Source centralizes route planning, scheduling, GPS monitoring, transfer confirmations, and participant communication to help ensure safe and efficient movement from origin to destination.The platform also supports proactive community initiatives designed to reduce shelter intake before animals become at risk. Organizations can connect with participating low-cost spay and neuter clinics, vaccination events, educational programs, and other preventive resources that promote responsible pet ownership and strengthen community engagement. Role-specific dashboards provide each participant with information tailored to their responsibilities, allowing rescue organizations, shelters, fosters, adopters, veterinarians, transporters, boarding facilities, trainers, donors, and volunteers to monitor rescue cases, medical records, transportation schedules, documents, communications, funding activity, and operational metrics from a single intuitive interface.ResQ Source transforms how the animal welfare community coordinates lifesaving efforts by unifying communication, resource allocation, workflow automation, and real-time collaboration. This scalable infrastructure helps organizations reduce response times, improve operational efficiency, strengthen collaboration across independent rescue networks, and increase the number of animals successfully placed into safe, permanent homes.Jennifer filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to license the patent rights to her ResQ Source platform. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in ResQ Source can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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