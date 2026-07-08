County water service rates increase with annual adjustment

SANTA FE, N.M., July 7, 2026—Effective July 1, 2026, the Santa Fe County Public Works Department implemented a 4.2% increase in water and wastewater service rates through Fiscal Year 2027. This adjustment, in line with Ordinance No. 2018-3 & 2018-4 approved by the Board of County Commissioners on June 12, 2018, is posted on the Santa Fe County website.

The rate increase addresses the rising costs of operations and maintenance of the County's utility water services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 4.2 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Urban Consumers over the past year. According to Ordinance No. 2018-4, Section 12, rates and charges will adjust annually based on the CPI change for the Western Region for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

These rates will be reflected on customers August 2026 bill and are outlined in the Water Service Rates and Charges sheet.

We understand that any increase in expenses can have an impact on households, and we want to assure you that we have carefully considered the necessity and fairness of these changes. The Public Works Department will use the additional revenue generated from these changes to maintain and upgrade infrastructure, enhance water quality and reliability, and invest in new technologies that will benefit you, our valued customers.

For more information, please visit the Santa Fe County Utilities web page, call 505-992-9870, or email SFCutil@SantaFeCountyNM.gov.

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