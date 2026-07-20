Fire danger remains high: fireworks and open burning permit restrictions continue for Santa Fe County

SANTA FE, N.M., July 20, 2026—A ban on the use and sale of certain fireworks in the unincorporated portions and wildlands of Santa Fe County continues with a resolution during today’s Board of County Commissioners special meeting to discuss the topic.

There have been reports of illegal fireworks use within the County, and with ongoing drought conditions, the ban—and a reminder about fire safety—are needed.

The ban applies to missile-type fireworks, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets and ground audible devices. The ban was extended due to severe drought conditions that are causing elevated fire danger in the region. The U.S. National Integrated Drought Information System Drought Monitor projects that drought conditions will remain severe and extreme throughout Santa Fe County and New Mexico for the next several weeks. This resolution reduces the likelihood of an accidental human-ignited wildland fire and will improve public and firefighter safety and preserve property within the County.

Resolution #2026-097 does the following:

Bans the sale and use of missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets and ground audible devices within the affected drought area, which includes all unincorporated portions of Santa Fe County.

Limits the use of other fireworks to areas that are paved or barren or have a readily accessible source of water for use by the homeowner or general public.

Bans the use of all fireworks within wildlands in Santa Fe County.

Bans the sale and use of display fireworks within the unincorporated portions of Santa Fe County.

Violating the restrictions is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to a year. If you suspect illegal fireworks are being used, call the Regional Emergency Communications Center non-emergency line at 505-428-3101.

In addition to the fireworks restrictions, an open burning permit ban continues. Current permits are suspended and no new ones will be issued until further notice.

Open burning means burning materials in an outdoor space where the smoke rises directly into the air rather than going through a chimney or exhaust pipe, which includes debris burning, brush piles, and agricultural burning. This order remains in effect until further order of the Fire Marshal.

Exclusions include everyday items like barbecue grills, fire pits, portable outdoor fireplaces, road flares, and jobsite smudge pots. Legal definitions can be found through the New Mexico Environment Department Open Burning and Smoke Management webpage.

Rules for outdoor fireplaces and heaters:

These are generally not considered open burning as long as they are fully enclosed, meaning only the vents necessary for airflow and smoke are open.

Any outdoor chimney, barbecue, or heating device that burns solid or liquid fuel must have a protective mesh screen or spark arrester.

The screen must be made of sturdy wire (12-guage), and the holes in the screen must not be larger than half of an inch.

As dry conditions persist, it’s important to follow outdoor safety tips to help prevent accidental fires:

Avoid driving or parking over dry grass.

Make sure any safety chains on vehicles and trailers are properly secured so they don’t drag and cause sparks.

Maintain defensible space around your home and other structures on your property. This is the buffer zone between your home and the wildlands that can help slow or stop wildfire spread by protecting your home from embers.

Register for Alert Santa Fe to receive emergency notifications.

For more information, visit the Santa Fe County Fire Department webpage.

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