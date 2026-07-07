Computer and Hazardous Materials Response Equipment Grant is available

The Computer and Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Response Equipment Grant (CHREG) is available to assist counties in complying with the requirements of ss. 323.60 and 323.61, Wis. Stats. The funds awarded under this grant are meant to supplement existing local funding for hazmat response equipment. There are two components to this grant – funding for computer equipment for the county emergency management offices and funding for hazardous materials response equipment to maintain or increase capability for emergency response to hazardous substance releases within their county.

Any Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) may apply to Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) via Egrants for an annual grant award. All LEPCs are eligible for the computer portion of the grant. LEPCs are eligible for grant funds for hazardous materials emergency response equipment for their designated hazmat response team-if they submit to WEM a strategic plan in accordance with s. 323.61 (2m).

Eligibility: Only Counties that have submitted a pre-application by the previous 2026 pre-application deadline are eligible to apply. See Appendix 1 of the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for eligibility.

Deadline to Apply: July 31, 2026.