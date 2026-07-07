2027 North Dakota Transportation Conference Call for Presentations
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation today announced the call for presentations for the 2027 North Dakota Transportation Conference. Scheduled for March 9-10, this annual event will be held at the Bismarck Event Center.
The conference team is seeking engaging presentations that explore diverse topics in transportation, showcasing modern concepts and creative solutions.
“Bringing together more than 1,000 attendees each year, this conference reflects the strong partnerships that help keep North Dakota moving,” said NDDOT conference lead Dawn Phelps. “From transportation agencies and tribal governments to contractors, consultants, researchers, and industry leaders, this event provides a space to connect and learn while working toward our shared goal: strengthening North Dakota's transportation system.”
Successful sessions may contain one or more of the following elements, though proposals on any topic relevant to the group will be accepted:
- Safety
- Construction innovations from start to finish
- Environmental considerations in planning, permitting,
National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, or wetlands
- Agency and community partnerships
- Community planning
- Public involvement/engagement
- Contracting
- Project planning
- Project design
- Logistics
- Ready workforce
- Research
- Materials
- Geotechnical
- Surveying
- Workforce Development
Interested speakers are invited to submit their proposals by Friday, July 17. Each presentation should aim to contribute valuable knowledge, spark meaningful discussions, and provide actionable takeaways for attendees.
For more details on submission guidelines and to submit your proposal, visit the conference website at www.dot.nd.gov/ndtranspoconference.
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