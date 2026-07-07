Judicial Nomination Commission Invites Comments on Applicants for Pending Judicial Vacancy
Members of the bench, bar, and the public are hereby notified by the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission (the “Commission”) that there are fourteen (14) applicants for the pending vacancy on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia created by the passing of the Honorable Lynn Leibovitz. The Commission will submit the names of three applicants to the President of the United States for his consideration to nominate and appoint a judge for this vacancy. The applicants are:
Magdalena A. Acevedo, Esq.
Andrew L. Ain, Esq.
Stuart D. Allen, Esq.
Hon. Rahkel Bouchet
Hon. Roman M. Chaban
Alexandre M. Dempsey, Esq.
Gregory Dolin, Esq.
Linden A. Fry, Esq.
Alexis Morgan Gardner, Esq.
Hon. Robert J. Hildum
Hon. Pavan S. Krishnamurthy
Hon. John W. Lui
Hon. Philip A. Medley
Michael B. Redmann, Esq.
The Commission invites comments by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, regarding the fitness of the above-listed applicants for a judicial position on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Applicants can be evaluated with respect to eight categories:
- Judicial Temperament (e.g., ability to treat everyone with respect; willingness to listen with patience and courtesy; collegiality);
- Professional Skills and Abilities (e.g., experience; intellectual ability; analytical skills; knowledge of the law and its underlying principles; knowledge of the rules of procedure and evidence; ability and willingness to learn and develop professionally);
- Ethics (e.g., integrity; impartiality; objectivity; sound judgment; restraint);
- Commitment to Diversity (e.g., treats people equally, fairly and with respect, regardless of gender, race, national origin, economic status, sexual orientation or any other factor; promotes inclusiveness of women and minorities);
- Leadership and Communication Skills (e.g., ability to communicate clearly and succinctly; ability to inspire respect and confidence; decisiveness);
- Efficiency and Organizational Skills (e.g., ability to work efficiently and under time constraints; ability to work constructively with others; ability to manage time);
- Writing Skills (e.g., ability to write clearly, concisely and persuasively); and
- Community Service (e.g., pro bono activities; public service; volunteer activities; civic or charitable activities or memberships).
The Commission has created a web-based survey to facilitate the comment process and has posted the applicants’ biographical sketches at www.jnc.dc.gov/page/judicial-officer-applicants. Comments may also be provided by letter and should address the above categories. Letters are to be sent to the Commission via mail (515 5th Street, NW, Suite 235, Washington, DC 20001), email ([email protected]), or fax (202) 879-0755.
All comments submitted to the Commission become part of an applicant’s confidential file for a period of two years. They will not be publicly released or provided to the applicant. The content of any comments discussed with an applicant will not reveal the source of such comments. If you have any technical problems or questions, please contact the Commission’s Executive Director, Tracy B. Nutall, Esq., at (202) 879-0477 or
[email protected].
Members of the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission
The Honorable Marie C. Johns
PPC-Leftwich
900 7th Street, NW
Suite 700
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 434-9124
Benjamin F. Wilson, Esq.
7825 Orchid Street, NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 657-2534
Addy R. Schmitt, Esq.
Kropf Moseley Schmitt
1100 H Street, NW
Suite 1220
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 627-6900
Vincent H. Cohen, Jr., Esq.
Dechert LLP
1900 K Street, NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 261-3432
The Honorable Linda W. Cropp
4001 18th Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 726-0505
The Honorable Tanya S. Chutkan
United States District Court
for the District of Columbia United States Courthouse
333 Constitution Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 354-3390
Margarita K. O’Donnell, Esq.
Zuckerman Spaeder LLP
2100 L Street, NW
Suite 400
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 367-6702
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