Notice of Judicial Vacancy on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Members of the bench, bar, and public are hereby notified by the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission (the “Commission”) that a vacancy on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia has occurred as a result of the passing of the Honorable Lynn Leibovitz, effective June 11, 2026. The Commission invites qualified individuals to apply for this vacancy by 12 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. See D.C. Code §§ 1-204.31, 1-204.33. Due to the Commission’s August 10, 2026, deadline for recommending applicants to the President of the United States, the Commission encourages applicants to apply as soon as possible for this vacancy. Application materials, including instructions, are available on the Commission’s website at www.jnc.dc.gov.

All persons interested in applying for this judicial vacancy shall review and comply with the application instructions on the Commission’s website. Application materials are to be submitted electronically using a secure portal on the Commission’s website at www.jnc.dc.gov. Hard-copy application materials will no longer be accepted. Do not email application materials to the Commission or individual Commission members.

All application materials must be uploaded and received no later than 12 pm on July 7, 2026. All applications must be submitted using the February 2022 JNC Form 21. Late, incomplete, or outdated application materials will not be considered.

The Commission does not require letters of recommendation, letters of support, or endorsements; however, it will accept them. The Commission must receive such letters no later than 5 pm on Friday, July 31, 2026. Consult the application instructions on the Commission’s website for additional information on the procedures for submitting letters.

Questions concerning the application process for these judicial vacancies shall be directed to the Commission’s Executive Director, Tracy B. Nutall, at (202) 879-0478 or [email protected].

Members of the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission

The Honorable Marie C. Johns

PPC-Leftwich

900 7th Street, NW

Suite 700

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 434-9124

Benjamin F. Wilson, Esq.

7825 Orchid Street, NW

Washington, DC 20012

(202) 657-2534

Addy R. Schmitt, Esq.

Kropf Moseley Schmitt

1100 H Street, NW

Suite 1220

Washington, DC 20005

(202) 236-5291

Vincent H. Cohen, Jr., Esq.

Dechert LLP

1900 K Street, NW

Washington, DC 20006

(202) 261-3432

The Honorable Linda W. Cropp

4001 18th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20011

(202) 726-0505

The Honorable Tanya S. Chutkan

United States District Court

for the District of Columbia United States Courthouse

333 Constitution Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 354-3390

Margarita K. O’Donnell, Esq.

Zuckerman Spaeder LLP

2100 L Street, NW

Suite 400

Washington, DC 20037

(202) 367-6702