Raleigh man faces insurance fraud, attempted false pretense charges

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Edward Elijah Skinner, 52, of 3910 Charleston Park Drive, Raleigh. Skinner was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Skinner of making a material misrepresentation during an automobile insurance claim by saying his vehicle had no prior damage and attempted to claim the damage occurred on Nov. 27, 2025. Photos revealed the claimed damage was identical to a previous claim filed on July 25, 2025. According to the arrest warrant, Skinner’s fraudulent claims would have secured him a $1,082.25 insurance payout from National General Insurance Corp.

Skinner was arrested July 2 and given a $5,000 secured bond.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.