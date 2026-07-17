Buncombe County woman charged with insurance fraud

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Leslie Jazmine Sorto, 22, of 125 Milksick Cove Road, Candler. Sorto was charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Sorto of submitting false information and photographs of pre-existing vehicle damage to Allstate Insurance Co. According to the arrest warrant, Sorto filed a collision claim using photos of damage that occurred before adding comprehensive coverage to the vehicle.

Sorto was arrested on July 13 in Buncombe County and was given a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date is scheduled for July 20.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal

Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.