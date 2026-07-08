Liquidware Launches CommandCTRL v1.5 with AI-Powered Endpoint Diagnostics and Browser-based Remote Control

AI Insights securely interprets endpoint telemetry in real time and during history playback across Windows, MacOS, Linux and Thin Clients

CommandCTRL 1.5 puts AI-assisted analysis directly in the support workflow, in real time and across recorded history, without sending raw, sensitive data to a provider.” — Jason Mattox, CTO, Liquidware

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced the release of CommandCTRL v1.5. This release brings AI-assisted endpoint analysis to IT support teams and moves Liquidware’s own remote-control technology into the browser, extending live diagnostics and cross-platform session management across Windows, macOS, Linux, IGEL OS and eLux endpoints.AI Insights: Faster Diagnosis from Live and Historical TelemetryWorking in both the Real-Time Dashboard and History Playback (DVR) modes, AI Insights lets administrators interpret endpoint telemetry and trigger violations with AI-assisted analysis. Technicians can analyze a live, three-second telemetry snapshot on any machine, pause the history timeline to analyze a ten-second sample alongside active trigger violations, and open a chat console for follow-up questions, data summaries, and custom reports. Teams connect their own credentials for ChatGPT (OpenAI), Azure OpenAI, Grok (xAI), or Claude (Anthropic), and CommandCTRL tokenizes sensitive data including usernames, hostnames, IP addresses, domain names, network SSIDs, and file paths before any data is sent to a provider. This shortens the path from symptom to root cause for help desk teams while giving organizations with data protection requirements control over what leaves the endpoint.Browser-Based Remote Control: Liquidware’s Own Remote Technology, now in the BrowserCommandCTRL 1.5 brings Liquidware’s own remote-control technology directly into the technician’s browser. CommandCTRL has long given support teams’ remote control of managed endpoints, built in-house rather than bolted on from third-party tooling. Version 1.5 enhances that experience by streaming the remote desktop into a dedicated browser tab, with no plug-in or client download required on the technician side, and an optional end-user approval workflow that prompts the user to accept before the session begins. Delivering remote control through the browser extends it to Windows, macOS, Linux (Ubuntu, Red Hat, Fedora, Debian), IGEL, and eLux endpoints running the CommandCTRL 1.5 agent. Support teams take control of a mixed-platform fleet from the browser they already have open, while the consent prompt helps organizations meet compliance and audit requirements.Expanded Platform Support: One Console Across the Modern Endpoint EstateCommandCTRL 1.5 widens platform and architecture coverage, so a single console reaches more of the estate. A full Linux agent now supports Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Fedora, and Debian on x86 and ARM64, including history collection, diagnostics, shell access, and remote control. Native agent packages are available for IGEL OS 12 and eLux thin clients, the Windows agent now runs natively on ARM64 hardware including Snapdragon X Elite devices, and the macOS agent adds support for a broader range of macOS versions, plus network and Wi-Fi statistics. This gives IT teams consistent visibility and control as fleets diversify beyond traditional x86 Windows.Stratusphere UX History Integration: One-Click Access to Long-Term Performance DataFor organizations running both products, CommandCTRL 1.5 adds direct integration with Stratusphere UX. When Stratusphere UX is configured in the environment, a Stratusphere UX History button appears in the machine toolbar, giving technicians one-click access to the full Stratusphere UX historical dataset for the selected machine without leaving CommandCTRL. Paired with the new option to disable CommandCTRL’s own history collection, teams avoid duplicate data gathering while keeping seamless access to long-term telemetry from a single console.“CommandCTRL 1.5 puts AI-assisted analysis directly in the support workflow, in real time and across recorded history, without sending raw, sensitive data to a provider. Combined with browser-based remote control that needs no technician-side client and a single agent that now spans Windows, macOS, Linux, and thin clients, it shortens the time from symptom to root cause across the whole estate.”— Jason Mattox, CTO, LiquidwareAdditional Enhancements in CommandCTRL 1.5Hardware Inventory: An on-demand scan returns a full component tree for Windows devices, including processor, memory, GPU, monitors, ports and battery wear data for proactive fleet lifecycle planning.Universal File Collection: Administrators can gather log files and data from any vendor’s software on a reachable endpoint and download them through CommandCTRL, with no remote session required and no end-user involvement.Liquidware Product Diagnostics: When a ProfileUnity client or Stratusphere UX agent is present, CommandCTRL surfaces product-specific diagnostic collection in the Diagnostics panel for direct download.Performance Monitoring Configuration: A configurable history sampling interval (10, 20, 30 or 60 seconds) and an option to disable history collection reduce agent overhead on thin clients and avoid duplicate WAN traffic.Expanded Shell Access: Native terminal access is now available for Mac OS and Linux alongside Windows PowerShell, with a selectable privilege level for each session.Script Execution Context: Scripts can run with a selectable privilege level (user or system), giving technicians precise control over the security context of automated remediation.CommandCTRL 1.5 is generally available for download at https://commandctrl.com and there is a free community edition for up to 5 machines with 24 hours of DVR playback.About CommandCTRLCommandCTRL is Liquidware’s real-time remote support and session management solution. It provides IT teams with live visibility into endpoint activity, session-level data, and remote-control capabilities — enabling faster resolution of employee experience issues across physical and virtual environments.About Stratusphere UXStratusphere UX is Liquidware’s digital employee experience monitoring and diagnostics solution. It collects environment data continuously across physical, virtual, DaaS, and cloud workspaces, surfacing root cause analysis and performance insights that enable IT teams to understand what is happening in their environment before making changes that affect the employee experience.About LiquidwareLiquidware goes beyond DEX by delivering a comprehensive suite of digital workspace management solutions that not only optimize the digital employee experience but also provide advanced user and application management across any Windows workspace: virtual, physical, or cloud. Liquidware’s solutions encompass four key areas: managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling across the entire digital workspace. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware’s offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in workspace management, while enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix, Omnissa Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces and other platforms. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn

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