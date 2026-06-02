Liquidware Introduces FlexApp Sandbox Isolation for Remaining App-V Edge Use Cases in ProfileUnity and FlexApp v6.9.5

New release also advances zero-trust security, encrypted client configurations, and enhanced application controls.

FlexApp Sandbox Isolation is a deliberate extension of FlexApp’s delivery architecture... The isolation is there when you need it. When you do not, nothing changes.” — Jason Mattox, CTO, Liquidware

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced the release of ProfileUnity and FlexApp v6.9.5. This release introduces an application isolation option, advances security, and continues the modernization of the platform across physical, virtual, DaaS, and cloud workspace environments such as Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365.Standout FeaturesFlexApp Sandbox Isolation FlexApp is the industry-leading container-based application delivery solution, recognized for broad compatibility across physical, virtual, DaaS, and cloud environments. FlexApp Sandbox Isolation extends those capabilities to address specific edge cases where different versions of the same application must run side by side or where some organizations may require applications, such as local AI processes, to run in an isolated environment separate from the underlying operating system.FlexApp Sandbox Isolation is now available for those scenarios without compromising the compatibility and flexibility that define FlexApp. Isolated applications can access local resources such as printers, storage, and copy/paste. For organizations with security, compliance, or application separation requirements, FlexApp now provides both standard application delivery and isolated application execution within a unified platform.Executive Quote“FlexApp Sandbox Isolation is a deliberate extension of FlexApp’s delivery architecture. There are deployment scenarios, particularly in regulated environments, where application isolation is a hard requirement. This feature addresses those cases precisely, without compromising the compatibility and flexibility that make FlexApp what it is. The isolation is there when you need it. When you do not, nothing changes.”— Jason Mattox, CTO, LiquidwareEnhanced Application Restrictions for Ivanti Workspace Control and Environment Manager CustomersProfileUnity v6.9.5 expands the capabilities of the existing Application Restrictions module with simultaneous allow and deny rule coexistence, enabling more advanced and precise application control policies. Application restriction events are now logged directly to the Windows Event Viewer to support compliance and audit requirements. For organizations moving beyond Ivanti Workspace Control and Ivanti Environment Manager, ProfileUnity offers a modern approach to user environment and application management with familiar policy-based control.Security, Architecture, and Deployment Enhancements• Enhanced encryption protections for client-side configuration data across network shares and local disks.• Console backend updated to Microsoft .NET Core 10.x to help maintain a modern, secure, and stable platform architecture.• New single-file installer simplifies deployment and upgrades through Microsoft Intune and SCCM.• Application restriction events now integrate directly with the Windows Event Viewer to support auditing and compliance initiatives.ProfileUnity and FlexApp v6.9.5 is now generally available for download at www.liquidware.com About ProfileUnityProfileUnity transforms user environment management with advanced access control, granular context-aware filters, universal profiles, and efficient application management, ensuring rapid logons and overcoming traditional Active Directory limitations.About FlexAppFlexApp modernizes application delivery by providing applications from any location across multiple platforms, including cloud storage and traditional network shares, enhancing user experience with adaptability and offline functionality, and positioning organizations at the forefront of application lifecycle management.About LiquidwareLiquidware goes beyond DEX by delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions that not only optimise the digital employee experience but also provide advanced user and application management across any Windows workspace: virtual, physical, or cloud. Liquidware’s solutions encompass four key areas: managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling across the entire digital workspace. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware’s offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in workspace management, while enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix, Omnissa Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Dizzion Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn.

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