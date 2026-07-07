National Night Out is Almost Here!
National Night Out is Almost Here!
NNO Event Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
*** Registrations are due by July 20, 2026. ***
Please Register Your Event Below
https://www.spokanecounty.gov/4663/National-Night-Out
If you’re planning a National Night Out event in your neighborhood, please fill out the form below so we can schedule law enforcement, firefighters & other public officials to visit your party if requested.
Please note: Agency visits are based on availability & will only be scheduled on the official date for NNO, which is the first Tuesday in August each year.
For more information & to shop for NNO products, visit the National Association of Town Watch website: natw.org.
Questions? Please contact the
Neighborhood Watch Coordinator at (509)477-3189
SCAN QR Code to Register
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