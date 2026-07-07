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National Night Out is Almost Here!

PR 2023

National Night Out is Almost Here!

NNO Event Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

*** Registrations are due by July 20, 2026. ***

Please Register Your Event Below

https://www.spokanecounty.gov/4663/National-Night-Out

If you’re planning a National Night Out event in your neighborhood, please fill out the form below so we can schedule law enforcement, firefighters & other public officials to visit your party if requested. 

 

Please note:  Agency visits are based on availability & will only be scheduled on the official date for NNO, which is the first Tuesday in August each year.

 

For more information & to shop for NNO products, visit the National Association of Town Watch website: natw.org.

 

Questions?  Please contact the 

Neighborhood Watch Coordinator at (509)477-3189

 

SCAN QR Code to Register
QR-1

2026 National Night Out-1

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National Night Out is Almost Here!

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