Visit the Mesa County Workforce Center Resource Room

The Resource Room at the Mesa County Workforce Center (MCWFC), 512 29 1/2 Road, is available to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. All of our job resources are free and available to the public.



Printer, copier, fax, phone and computer use:

Help with workforce registration

Online Computer Literacy Assessments & Courses

Suitable referrals to appropriate programs

Interest Assessments

Scanning documents

Continual employment search assistance

Providing information on free Community Resources

Computer use for Internet access to help with your job search

Software programs for Resume preparation

Telephone use for job search

Telephone used to fulfill requirements of WFC programs

Faxing to potential employers

Assistance with copying

We provide resume paper

Library of helpful materials and useful resources

Typing tests and tutorials



For more information about the Resource Center and other services offered through the Workforce Center, please call us at 970-248-7578.