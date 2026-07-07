Visit the Mesa County Workforce Center Resource Room
The Resource Room at the Mesa County Workforce Center (MCWFC), 512 29 1/2 Road, is available to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. All of our job resources are free and available to the public.
Printer, copier, fax, phone and computer use:
- Help with workforce registration
- Online Computer Literacy Assessments & Courses
- Suitable referrals to appropriate programs
- Interest Assessments
- Scanning documents
- Continual employment search assistance
- Providing information on free Community Resources
- Computer use for Internet access to help with your job search
- Software programs for Resume preparation
- Telephone use for job search
- Telephone used to fulfill requirements of WFC programs
- Faxing to potential employers
- Assistance with copying
- We provide resume paper
- Library of helpful materials and useful resources
- Typing tests and tutorials
For more information about the Resource Center and other services offered through the Workforce Center, please call us at 970-248-7578.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.