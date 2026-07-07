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Visit the Mesa County Workforce Center Resource Room

The Resource Room at the Mesa County Workforce Center (MCWFC), 512 29 1/2 Road, is available to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. All of our job resources are free and available to the public.


Printer, copier, fax, phone and computer use:

  • Help with workforce registration
  • Online Computer Literacy Assessments & Courses
  • Suitable referrals to appropriate programs
  • Interest Assessments
  • Scanning documents
  • Continual employment search assistance
  • Providing information on free Community Resources
  • Computer use for Internet access to help with your job search
  • Software programs for Resume preparation
  • Telephone use for job search
  • Telephone used to fulfill requirements of WFC programs
  • Faxing to potential employers
  • Assistance with copying
  • We provide resume paper
  • Library of helpful materials and useful resources
  • Typing tests and tutorials


For more information about the Resource Center and other services offered through the Workforce Center, please call us at 970-248-7578.

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Visit the Mesa County Workforce Center Resource Room

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