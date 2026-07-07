Air Force Band live at TODAY Show

The U.S. Air Force Band performed in New York City during a live broadcast on NBC’s TODAY Show, July 2, 2026, in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

The Air Force’s top-tier professional musicians have performed on the program every year since 1998 and were there to honor those who have served and inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service.

“[Their music] really evokes that feeling of patriotism and hopefully inspires others around the country to really remember what our country is all about,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Rebecca Corbin, 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling deputy commander, when asked by a TODAY Show host.

The Band performed “God Bless America” during their segment and played music throughout the number one show among national morning news broadcasts, reaching roughly 3 million viewers.

“It takes on a bigger opportunity and more impactful meaning,” Corbin said about hearing “God Bless America” during the 250th birthday. “Everyone recognizes the tune, but when we take time to think about how this country has gone through all of its growing pains, for 250 years, that’s pretty impressive.”

Each year, The Band honors, inspires and connects with communities all over the world, reaching more than 6 million listeners through thousands of live and televised performances.

The Band performed throughout the 4th of July weekend at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during several 250th birthday events.