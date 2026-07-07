“Meet Michael What-Lie”: Lying That Inflation Is Down While It Hits New Highs

On day two of the “Meet Michael What-Lie” campaign, here’s a reminder that Michael Whatley has a long pattern of lying to North Carolinians – claiming the economy is roaring even as working families are being crushed by the cost of gas, groceries, and health care as a result of policies Whatley backs.

Whatley has insisted again and again that inflation is down – even as it hits new highs – and that “costs are coming down,” despite gas prices spiking by as much as 50%.

Read More:

American Journal News: “Michael Whatley, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, claimed inflation is ‘way down,’ despite economic data pointing in the opposite direction.”

MS Now: “In January, on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, Whatley said Americans had ‘seen inflation prices come down so dramatically since President Trump took over.’ […] Those comments could easily come back to haunt Whatley”

Whatley On Hugh Hewitt show: “costs are coming down”

Whatley On Real America’s Voice: “There is no inflation. Inflation has fallen off a cliff.”

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