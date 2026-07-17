STATEMENT: Michael Whatley Protects Criminals & Thinks He’s Above The Law

Here’s a reminder that DC insider Michael Whatley has a pattern of protecting criminals, thinking he’s above the law, and putting North Carolinians in harm’s way – from defending his big donor who was charged in a sex trafficking investigation, to elevating a convicted child sex predator, to Whatley’s own personal decades-long criminal history.

“DC insider Michael Whatley has put North Carolina families at risk with his record of protecting criminals and thinking the rule of law doesn’t apply to him,” said Mallory Payne, senior communications advisor for the North Carolina Democratic Party. “Whatley has proven that he doesn’t care about North Carolinians’ safety and is willing to endanger families if it benefits him politically – from cozying up to child predators, to supporting pardons that put violent sex criminals back on the streets.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Whatley’s soft-on-crime record:

Before making it his main campaign attack, Whatley supported the court-ordered settlement that forced North Carolina to increase inmate releases during the pandemic. Six years later, Whatley took the opposite position for political gain, spending months making false attacks on the settlement. Once he was caught, Whatley tried and failed to lie his way out of it.

WSOC: Before campaign attack, Whatley urged stronger prison COVID response

N&O: Did U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley want North Carolina prisoners released during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Whatley accepted $350,000 in campaign cash from John Childs, who was charged with solicitation of prostitution in a sex trafficking investigation of massage parlors. When Whatley’s campaign was asked for comment, they defended Childs.

The Assembly : “Whatley’s victory fund has received $350,000, including a $250,000 contribution in May, from John Childs, a Florida billionaire who was charged in 2019 with soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor…DJ Griffin, a spokesman for Whatley, noted the charges against Childs were dropped.”

DC insider Whatley knowingly and repeatedly appointed Harvey West, a convicted child sex predator to NCGOP leadership. West served six years in prison for sexually abusing three minors.

Whatley supports the mass pardon of January 6 rioters who had “prior convictions or pending charges, including for rape and the sexual abuse of minors.”

American Journal News: “Republican Michael Whatley continued to defend President Donald Trump’s pardons of January 6 insurrectionists, even after it was discovered that some of those individuals had been charged with sex crimes.”

Whatley has had two separate orders issued for his arrest after driving dangerously and repeatedly failing to appear in court – including as recently as 2023.

NC Newsline: “According to court records in 14 different traffic cases reviewed by NC Newsline from North Carolina and Virginia, Whatley has repeatedly avoided facing the law, failing to appear in court in four North Carolina traffic cases and being found guilty in absentia in four traffic cases in Virginia.”

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