NEW: Michael Whatley Defends Man Charged In Sex Trafficking Investigation After Taking $350,000 In Campaign Cash

New reporting from The Assembly reveals DC insider Michael Whatley is defending a man who was involved in a sex trafficking investigation and is now bankrolling Whatley’s campaign.

Whatley accepted $350,000 in campaign cash from John Childs, who was charged with solicitation of prostitution in a sex trafficking investigation of massage parlors. When Whatley’s campaign was asked for comment, they defended Childs.

The Assembly: “Whatley’s victory fund has received $350,000, including a $250,000 contribution in May, from John Childs, a Florida billionaire who was charged in 2019 with soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor…DJ Griffin, a spokesman for Whatley, noted the charges against Childs were dropped.”

This isn’t Whatley’s first tie to someone involved in sex crimes. As NCGOP Chair, Whatley repeatedly appointed and protected convicted child sex offender Harvey West, despite having “detailed knowledge” about West’s criminal past. West served six years in prison for sexually abusing three minors.

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