Walton County Commission Recognizes Community Supporters

Walton County – 07/07/26 – When the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) met on June 30 for their regular business meeting, the first item on the agenda was the recognition of several area organizations for their generous help and support for the Villa Tasso community following a recent tornado, resulting in more than 123 truckloads of storm debris.

Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg thanked District 1 Commissioner Dan Curry for being on scene and supporting the effort. He also acknowledged Stronghold Solutions, Florida Baptist Association, American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Kodiak Tree Service, Matrix Community Outreach Service, and Walton County Public Works. Each group received a plaque recognizing their contribution to the clean-up effort.