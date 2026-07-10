Morrison Springs Management Plan Advisory Committee meeting

The Morrison Springs Management Plan Advisory Committee will hold a public workshop to present the revisions to the Morrison Springs Management Plan on Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. CST. The meeting will be held at the Walton County Commission Boardroom, at the Courthouse, 571 E Nelson Ave, DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Two or more Walton County Commissioners may attend. These meetings are open to the public.

2026_Morrison_Springs_Land_Management_Plan_DRAFT.pdf

In accordance with Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, whenever any board or commissioner of any state agency or authority, or of any agency or authority of any county, municipal corporation, or other political subdivision, which has scheduled a meeting at which official acts are to be taken receives, at least 48 hours prior to the meeting, a written request by a physically handicapped person to attend the meeting, directed to the chairperson or director of such board, commission, agency, or authority, such chairperson or director shall provide a manner by which such person may attend the meeting at its scheduled site or reschedule the meeting to a site which would be accessible to such person.