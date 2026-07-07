Armstrong requests presidential major disaster declaration for early June storms

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today submitted a request for a presidential major disaster declaration for severe storms that occurred June 7-9, causing damage estimated at more than $4.6 million.

On June 7, the first storms produced a derecho-like wind event with straight-line winds estimated between 80 and 100 mph, followed on June 9 by storms that included supercell thunderstorms that produced tornadoes, baseball size hail and damaging winds.

Together, the storms caused widespread damage to infrastructure and public utilities, agricultural losses and damage to residential, commercial and industrial structures across multiple jurisdictions. Preliminarily estimates of damages exceed $4.6 million to public facilities, which includes debris removal.

“Just as communities were starting to clean up from the first round of storms on June 7, another round hit two days later, compounding the damage and complicating response and recovery for our citizens,” Armstrong said. “We appreciate the administration considering this request to help cover the cost of significant damage to public infrastructure from this one-two punch.”

A state disaster was declared June 30 in response to the storms, which knocked out power to over 25,000 people, toppled trees and caused significant damage to utilities, homes and other private property.

The request made today through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) seeks a presidential major disaster declaration for seven counties: Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McLean, Mercer, Oliver and Williams. A presidential declaration would make FEMA public assistance available to help cover the costs of fixing and replacing damaged infrastructure.