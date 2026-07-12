Armstrong directs flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor and remembrance of Sen. Lindsey Graham

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who passed away Saturday, July 11.

“North Dakota joins the nation in mourning the loss of Sen. Lindsey Graham, a devoted public servant, statesman and friend,” Armstrong said. “Kjersti and I extend our deepest condolences to Lindsey’s family, friends, the people of South Carolina, and all who had the privilege of knowing and serving with him. His decades of service to our nation will leave an enduring legacy, and he will be greatly missed.”

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a directive from President Donald Trump.