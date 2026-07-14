NEWS: Armstrong appoints Black and Deere to State Board of Higher Education, Azure as student member

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced he has appointed Minot entrepreneur Kevin Black and Grand Forks physician and healthcare administrator Dr. Joshua Deere to four-year terms on the State Board of Higher Education, along with Mayville State University student Kelby Azure to a one-year term as the board’s student member.

Black has served on the State Board of Higher Education since 2022 and currently chairs the board. He is the co-founder and CEO of Creedence Energy Services, a business creating specialized chemical solutions to enhance performance and production of oil and gas wells. Black earned a degree in industrial engineering and management from North Dakota State University in Fargo.

Deere is the president of Grand Forks-based Altru Health System, where he also practices as a family medicine physician. A native of Kennedy, Minnesota, he earned his undergraduate degree from Mayville State, his medical degree from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, and an MBA from the University of Mary in Bismarck. Deere will succeed board member Danita Bye, who has served on the board since 2020 and reached the maximum term limit.

Originally from Portland, North Dakota, Azure graduated from Mayville State in May with a bachelor’s degree in allied health and is currently working on his master’s degree while playing football for the university. He also is the founder and CEO of A2K Exteriors, a student athlete-owned exterior services company.

“Kevin and Dr. Deere both bring considerable leadership experience and valuable perspectives on higher education and how it can help meet our state’s workforce demands, including in two of our largest industries, energy and healthcare,” Armstrong said. “We appreciate their willingness to serve, along with all the candidates who applied, and we are excited for Kelby to bring his perspective to the board as he represents his fellow students.”

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two non-voting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.