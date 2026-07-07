Fall sports registration due by July 27th

Currituck County Parks and Registration is accepting registration for Fall Soccer, Girls Volleyball, and Tackle Football until July 27, 2026. Participants may register online, in person, or by mail.

ONLINE: Registration due by midnight on July 27, at CurrituckRecreation.com

IN PERSON: Parks and Recreation office at 130 Community Way, Barco, NC 27917, open Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, cash or check only

BY MAIL: Send a completed and signed registration form and payment to: Currituck County Parks and Recreation, 153 Courthouse Road, Suite 306, Currituck, NC 27929. Registration forms are available here

Anyone with questions may contact the Parks and Recreation office at (252) 232-3007.