Fall sports registration due by July 27th

IN PERSON: Parks and Recreation office at 130 Community Way, Barco, NC 27917, open Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, cash or check only
BY MAIL: Send a completed and signed registration form and payment to: Currituck County Parks and Recreation, 153 Courthouse Road, Suite 306, Currituck, NC 27929. Registration forms are available here
Anyone with questions may contact the Parks and Recreation office at (252) 232-3007.
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