NORTHGATE BENEFIT GROUP APPOINTS KRYSTIE DASCOLI AS MANAGING PARTNER

Voluntary Benefits Industry Veteran Joins to Lead Growth Strategy and Consulting Practice

AUBURNDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northgate Benefit Group, a leading employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm, today announced the appointment of Krystie Dascoli, CVBS as Managing Partner, effective August 1, 2026. In her new role, Dascoli will lead the firm's voluntary and supplemental benefits practice, drive strategic growth initiatives, and expand consulting capabilities for employer clients nationwide.Dascoli brings more than two decades of experience in voluntary benefits, alternative funding, enrollment technology, and workforce solutions. She joins Northgate from Marsh McLennan Agency, where she served as Practice Leader for Voluntary Benefits and grew the practice from $17 million to $45 million in revenue while expanding the team from 8 to 28 professionals and sustaining double-digit EBITDA margins year over year."Krystie is one of the most accomplished operators in voluntary benefits," said Matthew LaMarche, Founder of Northgate Benefit Group. "Her ability to build practices, develop client-facing consulting tools, and drive sustainable growth is exactly what Northgate needs at this stage. We're thrilled to have her on the team."Throughout her career, Dascoli has held senior leadership roles at Brown & Brown, Willis Towers Watson, Wells Fargo Insurance, Unum, and Paychex. She has specialized in serving employers across a wide range of workforce compositions, including Fortune 500 organizations and employers with complex populations such as 1099 contractors, gig workers, seasonal employees, part-time staff, and adjunct faculty.Dascoli served for a decade as President and Executive Board Member of the Voluntary Benefits Association and continues to be recognized as a national thought leader in the benefits industry. She was named among Insurance Business magazine's Elite Women in 2016 and has contributed to national carrier advisory panels and industry speaking programs."I'm incredibly excited to join Northgate and to be part of a team that shares my passion for innovation, client advocacy, and building meaningful relationships," said Dascoli. "Throughout my career, I've believed that the best results come from collaboration, creativity, and a relentless focus on helping clients succeed. I'm honored to help lead the next chapter of growth while creating new opportunities for our clients, partners, and team members. I can't wait to get started."Dascoli holds the Certified Voluntary Benefits Specialist (CVBS) designation and is based in the Greater Boston area.About Northgate Benefit GroupNorthgate Benefit Group is an employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm serving employers across the United States. The firm specializes in voluntary and supplemental benefits strategy, alternative funding solutions, and enrollment technology. For more information, visit northgatebenefitgroup.com.

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