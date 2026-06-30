Northgate Benefit Group Launches to Help Brokers Deliver Total Benefit Solutions Across Every Employee Class

Florida-based MGA and consultant handling complete programs for all employee classes — through broker and consultant partners

AUBURNDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AUBURNDALE, FL, June 29, 2026 — Northgate Benefit Group, LLC, which launched in March 2026, is a managing general agency (MGA), program manager, and benefits consultancy built to help brokers and consultants deliver total benefit solutions for their employer clients. Working exclusively through licensed partners, Northgate designs and manages complete programs that cover every employee classification under one roof — full-time and salaried, variable-hour, part-time, and seasonal — spanning self-funded solutions, alternative risk strategies, and supplemental and voluntary benefits. The result gives brokers a single program manager to control client costs and extend meaningful coverage across the entire workforce.Beyond managing programs, Northgate also works as a consultant to brokers, TPAs, and carriers — running RFPs, leading product development, and designing distribution plans for organizations looking to build or expand programs of their own.Founded by 20-year benefits industry veteran Matthew LaMarche, Northgate manages programs end to end, from program design through underwriting and ongoing administration. Northgate handles the full employee spectrum, and it brings standout depth to a persistent market gap — most programs are built for salaried workforces, leaving brokers without compliant, cost-effective options for clients with hourly and variable-hour staff."A broker shouldn't have to bolt together one solution for the salaried workforce and another for the hourly side, then manage the seams between them," said LaMarche. "We built Northgate to handle the total program for every classification of employee — self-funded plans for the full-time workforce, compliant coverage for the variable-hour side, and everything in between. And when a partner or carrier needs more than a program — an RFP run, a product built, a distribution strategy designed — we can step in as a consultant too, without ever competing for the client relationship."Northgate's programs include self-funded and alternative risk health plans, level-funded and group medical solutions for full-time employees, Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) plans, limited medical plans, GAP insurance, supplemental and voluntary benefits, and ACA compliance support — all structured around a governance framework designed to eliminate cost surprises and simplify HR administration. Its consulting engagements span RFP management, product development, and distribution planning.Northgate works with broker and consultant partners nationwide, with expertise spanning industries with blended workforces including hospitality, healthcare staffing, retail, logistics, and light manufacturing.About Northgate Benefit GroupNorthgate Benefit Group, LLC, headquartered in Auburndale, Florida, is a managing general agency, program manager, and benefits consultancy serving employers exclusively through licensed broker and consultant partners. Northgate designs and manages total benefit programs across all employee classifications — full-time, salaried, variable-hour, part-time, and seasonal — spanning self-funded solutions, alternative risk strategies, and supplemental and voluntary benefits, with standout expertise serving variable-hour workforces. The firm also provides consulting services including RFP management, product development, and distribution planning. Learn more at northgatebenefitgroup.com.Contact:Matthew LaMarcheNorthgate Benefit Group, LLC803-354-6310mlamarche@northgatebenefitgroup.comnorthgatebenefitgroup.com

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