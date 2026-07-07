Rep. Commons highlights new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (July 6 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) is highlighting new laws that took effect July 1. These new laws will help improve public safety, strengthen protections for Hoosier children and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

Commons highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

Senate Enrolled Act 256: Cracking Down on Foreign Adversaries

A new law, sponsored by Commons, creates one of the strongest foreign adversary transparency frameworks in the country. It expands protections on Indiana land from prohibited foreign actors, secures our research institutions from hostile interference, safeguards critical state technology contracts and prevents tax credits from being applied to them.

"Countries like China and Russia should not be reaping the benefits of U.S. information, research or business operations," Commons said. "Now, Hoosier land, institutions, intellectual property and contracts will have expanded protections from adversarial nations."

House Enrolled Act 1257: Protecting Vulnerable Children

This new law provides additional oversight and public transparency to Indiana Department of Child Services cases involving child fatalities, requiring more detailed reporting on these cases to reduce child abuse and protect Hoosier children.

House Enrolled Act 1303: Increasing Penalties for Child Predators

Commons said this law creates a dedicated section in Indiana Code for child sexual abuse material offenses and adds a new crime for distribution of these materials, establishing harsher penalties for offenders.

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) represents House District 13,

which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of

Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.