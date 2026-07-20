Reps. Abbott, Snow: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 20, 2026) – More than $1.2 million in state funding is headed to Kosciusko County for local road and bridge projects, according to State Reps. David Abbott (R-Rome City) and Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake).

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Keeping Indiana's roads and bridges in good shape isn't just about convenience – it's about safety and making sure that Hoosiers can get where they need to go without worrying about our infrastructure," Abbott said. "This grant program helps communities stay ahead of those needs."

Area grant recipients include Kosciusko County ($803,264) and Warsaw ($431,852).

"Having quality roads and bridges builds stronger communities and boosts the local economy," Snow said. "Our local and state partnership continues to grow as we keep building Indiana's reputation as the Crossroads of America."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

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State Rep. Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) represents House District 22,

which includes portions of Kosciusko and Wabash counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.