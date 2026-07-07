Reps. Abbott, Snow highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (July 7, 2026) – State Reps. David Abbott (R-Rome City) and Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) are highlighting new laws that took effect July 1 following the 2026 legislative session. These new laws will help strengthen immigration enforcement, cut taxes for working Hoosiers and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

Abbott said this new law strengthens immigration enforcement in Indiana by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests.

"Protecting Hoosiers and upholding the law go hand-in-hand," Abbott said. "This legislation aligns state policy with federal immigration enforcement efforts while strengthening overall public safety."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

A new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

Senate Enrolled Act 243: Cutting Taxes for Working Hoosiers

Snow said a new law he co-sponsored aligns with President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act to eliminate state taxes on tips and overtime for hardworking Hoosiers in 2026.

"Just like past years, this legislative session we cut red tape and lowered taxes," said Snow, who serves as vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. "Hoosiers and their families deserve to keep more of their money as we continue to make Indiana a great state to live, work and raise a family."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

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State Rep. Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) represents House District 22,

which includes portions of Kosciusko and Wabash counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.