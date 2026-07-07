Reps. Culp, Pressel highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (July 7, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Reps. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) and Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) are highlighting new laws that took effect July 1. These new laws will help support Hoosier farmers, reduce energy costs and improve safety on our roads.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1355: Streamlining Farming Operations

Culp said this new law will streamline the permitting process and provide more regulatory flexibility for certain farming operations to support Hoosier agriculture. It would also give farmers one point of contact for Indiana Department of Environmental Management applications and protect growing farms from costly regulatory upgrades when expanding their facilities.

"Bureaucratic red tape can be detrimental to farmers when starting or expanding their operations," Culp said. "This new law ensures we are eliminating unnecessary administrative hoops and providing assistance to our growing agricultural industry while still ensuring strong environmental protections."

House Enrolled Act 1002: Reducing Energy Costs

A new law prioritizes energy affordability by adding performance-based accountability to ensure utilities are hitting targets aimed at reducing costs and improving services for Hoosier ratepayers. It expands the use of levelized billing plans for low-income customers to ensure more consistent monthly payments and adds additional protections for Hoosiers.



House Enrolled Act 1200: Improving Road Safety

Pressel said a new law prioritizes Hoosier road safety by cracking down on illegal immigrants holding Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs) and requires commercial driver's license holders to demonstrate English proficiency.

"Too many Hoosier motorists have been put in harm's way by illegal drivers," Pressel said. "Indiana is cracking down on those endangering our roadways and taking steps to ensure we are holding drivers and the businesses enabling them responsible."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) represents District 20,

which includes portions of LaPorte and Starke counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.